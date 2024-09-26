Chicagoans Unite to End Addiction Stigma at Upcoming Shatterproof Event

New research reveals that high stigma and misunderstanding are impeding care of those with substance use disorder, a treatable medical condition

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 a.m., an event to raise awareness about addiction and mobilize Chicagoans to end addiction stigma will be held at Diversey Park at 2601 N. Cannon Drive in Chicago. The event, organized by the national nonprofit Shatterproof and supported by local companies and community-based organizations, is a walk and rally for those impacted by substance use disorder (SUD) to unite and address the pervasive shaming and judgment toward people with this medical condition.

"Everybody knows someone impacted by addiction, whether it be a family member, friend, neighbor or co-worker, and it is time we end the silence, stop the judgment and shame, and bring addiction out of the shadows," said Kirsten Seckler, chief marketing officer for Shatterproof. "Shatterproof is here to convene the many people who have been impacted and the many organizations that are making a difference locally. Saturday's event is a launching point for us to continue raising society's consciousness around this health condition."

In the U.S., nearly 49 million people ages 12 and older have substance use disorder, with nearly 1 million people in Illinois alone with drug or alcohol use disorders. At the same time, the majority of U.S. adults demonstrate high levels of addiction stigma. This is according to new data that Shatterproof will release next week as a part of a recent study.

Addiction stigma is a set of unfair, negative and often discriminatory beliefs directed toward and experienced by individuals with substance use disorder. Data in Illinois specifically shows that Illinois residents state the following:

73% don't believe that a person with SUD is experiencing a chronic medical illness.

67% are unwilling to have a person with SUD marry into their family.

49% are unwilling to have a group home for people with SUD in their neighborhood.

45% are unwilling to have a person with SUD as a close friend.

50% are unwilling to hire a person with SUD.

Addiction stigma clouds the nation's ability to coalesce around meaningful solutions, including treatment, harm reduction, and recovery supports and services.

The Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Stigma is a gathering place for all those who have been impacted by addiction. The event will honor those who have been lost to addiction, will celebrate those in recovery, and will rally the community to support those who are living with addiction.

This year's Shatterproof Walk is sponsored by Abbott, Braeburn, CBS Chicago, CHUBB, iHeart/HOT 99.5, HEI Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, JP Morgan Chase, and Lockton.

In addition to attending the event on Saturday, anyone can make a difference and reduce stigma.

Use supportive, nonjudgmental words

To successfully end stigma, we need to change our vocabulary. Through its Language Guide, Shatterproof recommends using words that treat people with respect and compassion. For example, use people-first language such as "a person with substance use disorder."

Educate yourselves and others.

Seek information about SUD, know how to identify and respond to an overdose, and learn about the resources available. Visit https://www.shatterproof.org/find-help for trusted guidance.

Share your story.

Stories connect us all and people can be part of the movement to end addiction stigma by sharing how substance use has impacted their lives. Share your story: https://www.shatterproof.org/storyshare

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF:

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the addiction treatment system in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding society, especially families, through the complexities of a substance use disorder; informing the public on prevention, treatment and recovery from addiction; and educating the public to reduce addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit www.Shatterproof.org.

