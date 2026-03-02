CHICAGOLAND NAMED #1 U.S. METRO FOR CORPORATE RELOCATION & SITE SELECTION

$1.7B in Earnings, 26.3M Sq. Ft. of Space & 19,600 Jobs Fuel Top Ranking

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago has again been named the top U.S. metro for corporate relocation and site selection by Site Selection Magazine, marking a record 13th consecutive year in the No. 1 position. The annual ranking, based on verified corporate facility projects, is widely regarded as a measure of business expansion and investment activity nationwide and underscores Chicago's sustained competitiveness in attracting capital and jobs. Illinois ranked No. 2 among states for corporate expansion projects.

"Chicago's continued leadership in corporate relocation and expansion reflects the strengths our city has built over generations," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "From manufacturing and freight to transportation and global logistics, we have long served as the backbone of American commerce. That industrial depth, combined with modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce, is why companies continue to choose Chicago to grow, invest, and innovate. Recent commitments from Universal Horror Unleashed, Hexaware Technologies, The Hand and The Eye, Freedman Seating Company, Infleqtion, and the collaboration between David Byrne and The Goodman demonstrate that our historic strengths continue to power new industries and new opportunities."

World Business Chicago (WBC) tracks corporate expansions, relocations, and new market entrants across the city and the Chicagoland region through its Pro-Chicagoland Decisions (PCDs) metric. The WBC Research Center dataset captures announced office, industrial, headquarters, warehouse, data center, and call center projects that meet defined square footage and employment thresholds, i.e., a standardized measure of business investment and growth in the city and region.

In 2025, WBC recorded 223 qualifying PCDs, a 40% year-over-year increase. These projects include companies expanding existing local operations, relocating from outside the region, or entering the Chicagoland market for the first time. Based on WBC's methodology, this activity corresponds to an estimated 19,600 new and retained jobs, $1.7 billion in annual earnings, and more than 26 million square feet of commercial and industrial space. The pace of expansion and market entry outperformed 2024 totals and reflects sustained business confidence in the region's workforce, infrastructure, and market access.

"Site Selection Magazine's annual rankings once again underscore the scale of Chicagoland's business momentum," said Adam Bruns, Editor in Chief, Site Selection Magazine. "All told, more than 3,100 corporate facility projects qualifying for our database landed last year in the 30 U.S. metros listed among the top 10 by total projects in each of three population tiers. Chicagoland's projects represented nearly 20% of the total. Those are some mighty big shoulders. Mayor Brandon Johnson is fond of the Scripture that says, 'Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.' The quantity of corporate treasure pouring into his city and the entire region seems to indicate the economic heart of this globally connected heartland region is beating like never before."

INDUSTRY BREAKDOWN: POWERING ECONOMIC GROWTH

WBC's 2025 PCDs reflect a diversified economy performing across both legacy industries and high-growth sectors. Across 223 total projects, companies invested in areas that combine production scale, innovation capacity, logistics strength, and consumer-driven vibrancy — translating directly into jobs, capital investment, and long-term competitiveness.

Manufacturing remained the largest sector, accounting for 38% of all projects (86 total) and delivering 2,806 new jobs — reinforcing the region's strength in advanced production and reshoring activity.

Professional, Scientific & Technical Services represented 16% (36 projects) and 632 new jobs, highlighting continued expansion in engineering, technology, and innovation-driven enterprises.

Transportation & Warehousing comprised 13% (29 projects) and 225 new jobs, reflecting sustained demand for Chicagoland's unmatched multimodal logistics infrastructure.

Finance & Insurance accounted for 6% (14 projects) and 190 new jobs, with growth across financial services, insurance analytics, and fintech -related operations.

-related operations. Retail, Arts & Entertainment, and Accommodation & Food Services collectively contributed 2,550 new jobs — underscoring the growing economic impact of talent-driven industries and destination-oriented investment.

Among the largest projects counted in the 2025 Site Selection ranking include:

Amazon – 1,200 jobs (Will County)

Hollywood Casino Joliet – 600 jobs (Will County)

NBC Universal Horror Unleashed – 400 jobs (Chicago)

Fortune Brands Innovations – 400 jobs (Lake County)

Hexaware Technologies – 250 jobs (Chicago)

"Chicago wins because of structural advantages— central geography at the heart of North American trade, the busiest multimodal freight network in the country, unmatched global connectivity through O'Hare, and a 5.5 million–person workforce that spans advanced research to essential operations," said Phil Clement, President & CEO, World Business Chicago.

"Add nearly 150,000 students entering our regional economy each year, competitive utilities, abundant water, scalable industrial space, and a deliberate focus on vibrancy as an economic driver, and you have a region built for sustained growth."

Clement noted that the organization's long-term strategy, Chicago 2050 | A Plan for Economic Growth and Jobs, outlines a roadmap to grow the regional economy from approximately $950 billion today to more than $1.4 trillion by 2050. The plan emphasizes that sustained growth will depend not only on established sectors such as manufacturing, TD&L, and finance, but also on the economic power of big ideas like quantum, clean energy, and vibrancy. Download the full Chicago 2050 report here.

In Chicago, vibrancy is not peripheral to economic growth. It contributes directly to it. Cultural and experience-driven investments attract talent, increase visitor spending, activate commercial corridors, and strengthen the city's global profile. Projects such as David Byrne's Theatre of the Mind, Universal's Horror Unleashed, and The Hand and the Eye, which is transforming a historic Michigan Avenue mansion into what is described as the world's only permanent magic and illusion residency venue, demonstrate how adaptive reuse and creative reinvention are expanding the economic potential of existing assets while complementing new development across the city. As WBC advances the Chicago 2050 Plan for Economic Growth & Jobs, this convergence of culture, design, and technology reinforces a broader principle: long-term competitiveness depends not only on infrastructure and industry, but also on how it strengthens the vitality that attracts people and investment.

ONE REGION, ONE VISION

The Site Selection Top Metro ranking reflects the strength of a city and region that competes — and wins — as one. Through the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership (GCEP), Chicago and Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties align around a unified strategy to attract capital, grow industry, and scale opportunity across the entire seven-county footprint. Learn more about GCEP here.

"This recognition reflects the evolution of Chicagoland as a fully integrated economic region," said Kevin Considine, Chair of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership and President & CEO of Lake County Partners. "Major investors aren't evaluating city or county boundaries — they're looking at regional scale, talent depth, infrastructure, and long-term competitiveness. Chicagoland delivers on all of it. The continued expansion of companies like Fortune Brands reinforces the confidence corporate leaders have in our collaborative model and our ability to execute."

That confidence is translating into concrete investment decisions across the region, spanning advanced manufacturing, logistics, corporate headquarters, and global consumer brands. Companies are expanding operations, deepening their footprint, modernizing facilities, and committing long-term capital in communities across Chicagoland.

"Consolidating and expanding our headquarters in Deerfield was a strategic decision rooted in long-term growth," said Kristin Papesh, Chief Human Resources Officer of Fortune Brands Innovations. "Chicagoland offers the talent depth, connectivity, and collaborative ecosystem we need to accelerate innovation and operate at scale. Our new campus is already strengthening engagement and speed to market — and this region provides the workforce and business environment that positions us for sustained success."

In 2025, GCEP strengthened cross-county coordination and expanded international engagement, including hosting SelectCHI for global decision-makers and leading a strategic trade mission to Japan. Operating through WBC as the region's convener, the GCEP supported major investments by Abbott Laboratories, Fortune Brands, and Osaka Soda. By aligning governments, industry, and workforce partners, the region competes as one, resulting in new jobs, expanded facilities, and long-term capital investment.

The Site Selection Top U.S. Metro ranking affirms that Chicago's economic strength extends across a fully connected network of industries, institutions, and counties. From advanced manufacturing and logistics hubs to research universities and innovation centers, the region operates as one coordinated economic system. That alignment converts corporate interest into executed investment and measurable growth.

"Chicago is the greatest city in the world to build, grow, and scale a business," said Mayor Johnson. "If you are planning your next phase of expansion, whether next year or over the next generation, let's talk. All of us are ready to help you realize your plans, meet your goals, and become part of Chicago's next chapter of growth."

Regional Leaders Declare Chicagoland a

National Model for Corporate Growth & Investment

Cook County | Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County President:

"This recognition reflects the strength of Northeastern Illinois as a region that competes and succeeds through collaboration, talent and long-term investment. Our diverse economy, world-class workforce and growing innovation sectors, including quantum and advanced manufacturing, position us to lead in a rapidly changing global marketplace. Earning the top ranking once again underscores the value of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership and our shared commitment to attracting new investment, supporting existing businesses and driving sustainable growth across Northeastern Illinois."

DuPage County | Deb Conroy, DuPage County Chair:

"We are very pleased and proud that Site Selection Magazine has recognized the Chicagoland region for business expansion and relocation for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years. This recognition reinforces our firm belief that Chicagoland is benefiting from our collective efforts concerning matters critical to business expansion and future growth. We will continue to work hard and promote the region as a premier global business location."

Kane County | Corinne Pierog, Kane County Board Chairman:

"The Kane County Economic Development Organization, now in its second year, has strengthened and modernized our approach to economic growth. Now fully operational, the organization is advancing strategic partnerships and targeted financial tools to drive expansion in manufacturing, agriculture and tourism, sectors that define Kane County's competitive advantage.

In collaboration with the Greater Chicago Economic Partnership and World Business Chicago, Kane County is firmly positioned as a competitive job generator on both the regional and global stage. That momentum is reflected in the Chicagoland region's recognition by Site Selection Magazine for business expansion and relocation for an impressive 13 consecutive years.

The Kane County Economic Development Organization's mission is centered on collaborative and sustainable business recruitment, workforce alignment, international engagement, and the continued affirmation of our agricultural industry, ensuring Kane County grows as a dynamic, multi-level hub for innovation, job creation, and long-term economic prosperity."

Kendall County | Matt Kellogg, Kendall County Board Chairman:

"This recognition affirms what we see in Kendall County every day: businesses are choosing to invest in communities that are ready for economic development. As part of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, Kendall County understands that our success is tied to the strength and appeal of the entire region. Through this partnership, we now compete on a global stage while delivering local results to our residents. From manufacturing to logistics and professional services, Kendall County offers substantial land, a skilled workforce, and strategic access to major transportation corridors. We remain committed to smart growth that brings high-quality jobs and long-term opportunities to the region. As our population continues to grow exponentially, our infrastructure and capacity only improve further for continued economic development."

Lake County | Sandy Hart, Lake County Board Chair:

"Chicagoland's continued recognition as the #1 U.S. Metro for corporate relocation and site selection speaks volumes about the strength of our regional collaboration, diverse talent pipeline, and world-class infrastructure. Lake County is proud to play a key role in that success story. In 2025, Lake County was named one of the top 10 counties in the U.S. for site selection and celebrated its strongest year on record for capital investment and job creation.

When businesses choose this region, they're choosing innovation, connectivity, and communities that are committed to sustainable, long-term growth. We will continue working with our partners across the region to ensure companies and people not only relocate here but thrive as well."

McHenry County | Michael Buehler, McHenry County Board Chairman:

"For 13 straight years, Site Selection Magazine has recognized the Chicago Metro area's unmatched economic strength—its world-class workforce, infrastructure, innovation, and business climate. No region can match what we bring to the table for job creators, investors, and innovators, big and small. McHenry County is proud to join the City of Chicago, and our county and municipal partners in the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, in celebrating this milestone."

Will County | Jennifer Bertino Tarrant, Will County Executive:

"The Chicagoland Region continues to lead the nation in attracting large-scale projects that deliver high-wage, sustainable careers. By working together, local leaders throughout the region have been able to harness our shared assets, drive development, and deliver results for our residents. It's important that we keep this momentum going to ensure continued investment in our communities."

