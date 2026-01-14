WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS TO SUPPORT CHICAGO'S NEXT PHASE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago (WBC) today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors, welcoming senior business leaders whose experience spans entrepreneurship, global finance, and professional services—sectors central to Chicago's economic strength and future growth. The new board members are:

Joe Flanagan , Chairman & CEO, Acquirent

, Chairman & CEO, Acquirent Ross Plagman , Global Chief Financial Officer, Mars Snacking

, Global Chief Financial Officer, Mars Snacking Jeff King, Managing Partner, KPMG Chicago

"Chicago is entering an important chapter," said Phil Clement, President & CEO of World Business Chicago. "As we work to translate vision into execution through Chicago 2050, the addition of these board members brings invaluable expertise in global finance and capital strategy and advising complex organizations through transformation. Together, their perspectives strengthen our ability to attract investment, support business growth, and create jobs that sustain Chicago's vibrancy and long-term success."

Joe Flanagan, Chairman and CEO of Acquirent, is a Chicago-based entrepreneur who has built and scaled multiple multi-million-dollar businesses. His leadership is grounded in relationship-building, talent development, and growth strategy, with a focus on creating durable companies and high-quality jobs.

"Chicago is one of the best places in the country to build a company—because the talent is deep, the customer base is real, and the city has the grit to keep improving," said Joe Flanagan, Chairman and CEO of Acquirent. "I'm honored to join the World Business Chicago Board and serve as Chair of the Business Development Advisory Board. I'm looking forward to contributing an operator's perspective to Chicago 2050—helping drive business growth, strengthen our talent pipeline, and create the kinds of careers that keep people here and bring more people in."

Ross Plagman serves as Global Chief Financial Officer for Mars Snacking, overseeing financial strategy for one of the world's leading consumer brands. With more than two decades of experience in global finance and operations, he brings deep expertise in corporate growth, capital strategy, and organizational leadership.

"Chicago's role as a global business hub is built on disciplined execution—strong companies, smart investment, and a workforce that can compete at scale," said Ross Plagman serves as Global Chief Financial Officer for Mars Snacking. "I'm excited to join World Business Chicago at a moment when Chicago 2050 is translating long-term vision into practical action. I look forward to supporting strategies that attract capital, accelerate innovation, and expand opportunity across the region.

Jeff King is the Managing Partner of KPMG Chicago, where he leads a team serving some of the region's most complex and globally connected companies. With more than 30 years of experience, King brings a broad perspective on business transformation, innovation, and the evolving needs of global enterprises.

"Business leaders choose Chicago because it is where global operations thrive, innovation accelerates, and talent finds room to grow," said Jeff King, Managing Partner, KPMG Chicago. ". It's a privilege to join World Business Chicago's board as we advance Chicago 2050 and help position the region for the next era of growth. I look forward to working alongside civic and business leaders to strengthen competitiveness, scale inclusive workforce solutions, and keep Chicago winning new investment."

ABOUT

World Business Chicago is the City of Chicago's economic development organization, focused on driving inclusive growth and job creation across the region. Working with the Mayor's Office of the City of Chicago, the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, and public- and private-sector partners, World Business Chicago leads efforts to attract and retain businesses, support innovation, and position Chicagoland as a global destination for investment and talent. Today, the organization's work is guided by Chicago 2050, a long-term economic growth plan that is actively being executed to deliver measurable outcomes, including job creation, business attraction, and inclusive growth. worldbusinesschicago.com

SOURCE World Business Chicago