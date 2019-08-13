Chicagoland Teamsters Ratify Three School Bus Contracts In Under Two Weeks

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters in the Chicago metropolitan area have ratified three contracts in less than two weeks for over 500 drivers and monitors working for Illinois Central School Bus. Teamsters Local 179 unanimously ratified a contract for workers at the Wilmington, Ill. location and Teamsters Local 777 ratified contracts at the Carol Stream and St. Charles locations by a 90 percent margin of victory.

"All of these Illinois Central locations have really a fantastic group of stewards who worked hard for their committees and did a great job," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "We're really proud of everyone who was involved with this and the unity that they demonstrated."

"Congratulations to all of our drivers and monitors who stood strong at the negotiating table and worked hard for a great contract," said Tom Flynn, President of Local 179. "These agreements are yet another example of why school bus drivers and monitors all across the country are lining up in droves to form their union with the Teamsters."

All three of the collective bargaining agreements contain a number of significant gains for the members of Locals 777 and 179, including wage increases and an increase in the company's 401(k) contributions. This is in addition to the protections and benefits that they already have under the North American Central National Master Agreement.

Scott Bublitz is a driver and shop steward from the St. Charles yard who helped negotiate the supplemental agreement covering his facility. He said that having a Teamster contract has been good for both his co-workers and his employer.

"I like that we have an ongoing dialogue with the company," Bublitz said. "We have excellent representation, we're being paid fairly for the work that we do and we're being treated fairly as well."

