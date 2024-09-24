BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE DRIVERS ACROSS FLORIDA VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

160 Drivers Win Union Representation, Prepare for First Contract Negotiations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage drivers across Florida have voted overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters. A total of 160 drivers from Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Tampa organized to demand higher wages, improved benefits, and better working conditions.

"We organized with the Teamsters to gain a voice on the job and secure a brighter future for our families," said Yuniel Sancillena, a driver at Breakthru in Tampa and a new member of Teamsters Local 79. "We are excited to secure a first contract that addresses the collective concerns of Breakthru drivers across Florida. Above all, we are proud to now be Teamsters."

Breakthru Beverage is one of the largest beverage wholesalers in North America, operating in 15 states, as well as Canada and the District of Columbia. The company reported over $8.5 billion in annual sales last year. Nationwide, the Teamsters represent thousands of workers in the wine and liquor distribution industry, including hundreds at Breakthru locations.

"This is demanding work, and workers throughout the liquor distribution industry understand the critical importance of having a strong Teamsters contract," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "I congratulate these workers, the organizers, and the Florida locals who made this victory possible. We are ready to negotiate the industry-leading contract these workers deserve."

"I know firsthand the difference between a union and nonunion job," said Jose Miranda, a Breakthru driver in Orlando, and a member of Teamsters Local 385. "Before Breakthru, I was a Teamster. The Teamsters have always been like a second family to me. When times got tough, it became clear that organizing was the only way forward."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

