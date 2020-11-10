Chicagoland's New-Car Dealers Raise More than $50,000 for the USO of Illinois, Celebrate Eight Consecutive Years of the USO Barbecue for the Troops Program

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, just wrapped its month-long fundraising campaign – USO Barbecue for the Troops – to raise funds and awareness for the USO of Illinois. Throughout the entire month of October, local new-car dealers led the charge to raise funds to support local military and their families by hosting socially distant Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers and encouraging online donations.

The new-car dealers' USO Barbecue for the Troops initiative is traditionally held each July and features large community festivals with patriotic ceremonies. However, this year, the CATA and USO of Illinois made the collective decision to reschedule 2020's July fundraising campaign to October due to the pandemic. Still, nearly 60 CATA dealerships rallied around the cause that directly impacts local servicemembers. Since the program's inception in 2013, the area's new-car dealers have brought in more than $950,000 to support USO of Illinois initiatives with more than 630 unique fundraisers taking place. These funds enable the USO of Illinois to lend support to more than 350,000 service members and their families on an annual basis.

"While this year is certainly unique, not even a global pandemic could stand in the way of local new-car dealers' drive to give back to those in need, right within their local communities," said CATA Chairman Kevin Keefe. "Furthermore, we found that people really rallied around the cause because it directly impacts local military who have been serving on the homefront in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as around the world."

"We are truly grateful for the support we have received from our partners at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the local new-car dealerships and our hometown communities," said USO of Illinois Executive Director Christopher Schmidt. "For the eighth consecutive year, the CATA dealers have rallied to help raise funds for our local service members and their families. Our sincere thanks to everyone who stepped up to support the USO of Illinois and those that we serve, especially during these unprecedented times."

Awareness was also spread through social media through the #BBQ4Troops Ultimate At-Home Barbecue contest. The CATA and USO of Illinois encouraged fans to nominate someone deserving of the grand prize, a $150 Real Urban Barbecue catered meal, at-home grilling essentials and a signed hockey puck by hometown hero Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane.

The social media contest winner was selected, Joy and Dan Symonds, a husband and wife team who founded Operation LOVE (acronym for "Love Our Veterans Elgin") Our Veterans, based out of Elgin, Illinois. The mission of Operation LOVE is to honor "unclaimed" veterans at their funerals, connect volunteers with Elgin-area veterans in need and strengthen existing local veterans' service organizations by promoting their events, volunteer opportunities and fundraisers.

"We are so thankful to the local dealerships and the USO of Illinois for this great recognition of Operation LOVE," commented Operation LOVE Co-Founder Joy Symonds. "We're blessed to have a strong community committed to serving and honoring our country's true heroes, our veterans."

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit CATA.info.

About the USO of Illinois

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. Supporting nearly 350,000 troops and their families every year, the USO of Illinois is a civilian 501(c)(3) non-profit that is supported by the generosity of the American people. For more information about the USO of Illinois, visit: www.usoofillinois.org.

