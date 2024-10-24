CHICAGO'S ELBO ROOM SUCCESSFULLY SOLD WITH HILCO REAL ESTATE SALES

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate Sales is excited to announce the completed sale of one of Chicago's iconic performance venues – the Elbo Room. Known as a vital part of Chicago's music scene, the Elbo Room was a beloved location in the Lakeview neighborhood that served as a staple site for up-and-coming bands.

The HRE team worked tirelessly with a multitude of interested parties and facilitated over a dozen tour groups, until the ideal buyer was secured, Bookclub Presents, LLC. This group plans to reopen the space for live shows while also expanding it into a weekday café and recording studio. The transformation of the Elbo Room offers an exciting opportunity for the community to embrace its musical heritage and enhance the appeal of the Lakeview neighborhood. In addition to its history as a music venue, the property includes two expansive, 1,100± SF one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments on the upper floors, presenting potential rental income for the new owners.

As the third largest city in the United States, Chicago continues to attract a growing number of visitors. The vibrant culture and distinct character of neighborhoods like Lakeview, the city remains a top draw for those seeking entertainment, dining and nightlife. The revitalization of this property will serve to strengthen the area's identity as a hub for live music, while also contributing to the economic and social vitality of the community.

Chet Evans, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales, commented. "The Elbo Room's location in Lakeview, combined with its musical legacy, makes it an ideal setting for a new entertainment venue to take root."

For more information about this transaction or to inquire about other opportunities, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate Sales

Successfully positioning the real estate holdings within a company's portfolio is a material component of establishing and maintaining a strong financial foundation for long-term success. At Hilco Real Estate Sales (HRE), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), we advise and execute strategies to assist clients seeking to optimize their real estate assets, improve cash flow, maximize asset value and minimize liabilities and portfolio risk. We help clients traverse complex transactions and transitions, coordinating with internal and external networks and constituents to navigate ever-challenging market environments.

The trusted, full-service HRE team has secured billions in value for hundreds of clients over 20+ years. We are deeply experienced in complex transactions including artful lease renegotiation, multi-faceted sales structures, strategic asset management and capital optimization. We understand the legal, financial, and real estate components of the process, all of which are vital to a successful outcome. HRE can help identify the most viable options and direction for a company and its real estate portfolio, delivering impressive results in every situation.

