Chicco Duo Wins Good Housekeeping's 2021 Parenting Awards

Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Awards winners are the result of rigorous testing by Good Housekeeping's experts who reviewed hundreds of submissions designed for babies, kids, and caregivers — including new innovations and ones that have stood the test of time. With 21 categories showcasing the top products for 2021, these tests are reviewed to deliver a round up based on trust and authority. The products are then also sent to consumer testers for real-life feedback.

"For parents who prefer glass bottles but worry about potential damage, this unique bottle from Chicco combines glass and plastic to get the benefits of both. An inner glass layer touches the milk, and there's an outer coating of plastic to prevent shattering. Our pros admired the innovation and practical design, while parent testers noted that the bottles remained intact through everyday droppings."- Good Housekeeping

General Manager of Feeding & Care, Chicco, Brenda Liistro states "Chicco partnered with a major medical technology manufacturer that utilizes this revolutionary process for products ranging from syringes delivering medicine into eyes to vials for Covid vaccines, which have no extractables or leachables and can withstand very high and low temperatures," she said. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized for bringing this innovation to baby bottles."

ChiccoDUO, the first hybrid baby bottle, was deemed the "Best Magnificent Meal Tools/ Superb Bottle Supplies" as an innovative bottle set. The innovative bottle technology bonds micro-thin inner layers of 100% pure Invinci-glass™ to a lightweight premium plastic outer layer. Parents don't have to choose between glass and plastic anymore- with DUO you can have the best of both with glass on the inside and plastic on the outside. This bottle will not break, shatter, chip, stain, or harbor odors or aftertaste. DUO bottles are BPA, BPS, PVC, and phthalate free and are dishwasher, bottle warmer and sterilizer safe. The sleek design makes Duo comfortable and easy for babies or parents to hold.

Duo has already received six other prestigious awards including Good Design, IDA (International Design Award), Mom's Choice Gold Award, Parent Tested Parent Approved, NAPPA Award (National Parenting Product Awards) and Baby Maternity Magazine's Top Choice Award.

