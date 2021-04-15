Chicco USA Announces New Line Of Breathable, Thermoregulating Car Seats To Help Keep Children More Comfortable

LANCASTER, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicco USA is extending its line of performance textiles with Chicco Adapt™, a new line of products made with patented 37.5® Technology and breathable mesh to deliver unparalleled comfort for children. Just in time for warmer weather and spring-summer outings, the first products in the Adapt line to utilize the 37.5® Technology include the KidFit® Adapt Plus and Fit4™ Adapt car seats.

Chicco Fit4™ Adapt 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

"We are proud to be the first juvenile brand to offer the advanced 37.5® Technology to families, making our award-winning car seats even more comfortable for children," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing for Chicco USA. "The new Chicco Adapt line furthers our commitment to continuously innovate with products that parents and babies need most, while always keeping safety at the forefront."

KidFit® Adapt Plus and Fit4™ Adapt car seats from Chicco are fully outfitted with fabrics using the 37.5® Technology, which employs natural volcanic minerals to help control the occupant's microclimate, helping to keep them at the ideal relative humidity of 37.5%. When the child is hot, the fabric removes sweat in the vapor stage before liquid sweat even forms, helping to maintain a comfortable microclimate. When the climate is cold, the same fabric returns the body's infrared energy to help baby stay comfortably warm. Thanks to strategically placed mesh, the KidFit® Adapt Plus and Fit4™ Adapt car seats provide added ventilation, too. More information on the KidFit® Adapt Plus and Fit4™ Adapt car seats can be found on the Chicco USA website, https://www.chiccousa.com/adapt/, and the 37.5® Technology website, https://www.thirtysevenfive.com/chicco/.

"We are honored to add Chicco to our roster of high-performing brands, from Puma to Bontrager, Salomon and more, and to help introduce the first line of car seats and other juvenile products that parents need and use every day with the benefit of our 37.5® Technology," said Jeff Bowman, CEO of 37.5® Technology. "By breaking into a new space, we are reaching an important audience of parents and showing them the importance of car seat climate control, while also creating a comfortable environment for children."

Committed to Sustainable, Stress-Free Parenting Solutions

The Chicco Sustainable Parenting Initiative supports today's parents by offering products that are CLEAR of added chemicals; provide COMFORT with breathable, humidity-regulating fabrics; and make it easy for parents to keep CLEAN the products they rely on most. In addition to the Chicco Adapt line of products being announced today, the Chicco Sustainable Parenting Initiative encompasses the newly released CLEAR products, as well as existing best-sellers.

About Chicco® Products and Artsana USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our #1-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat, which has been recognized as the very best for safety, performance and style. Visit www.ChiccoUSA.com for more.

About 37.5® Technology

Materials that incorporate 37.5® Technology are used in outdoor gear, sports apparel, designer clothing, workwear, police and military uniforms, footwear and sleep systems that are designed to manage and maintain your optimal core temperature and relative humidity level. It was created by Cocona Labs, a world leader in the development, commercialization and marketing of active particle technologies. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Visit thirtysevenfive.com for more info.

