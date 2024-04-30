Chicco® USA Introduces NEW Rotating Convertible Car Seat, Offering a Full Circle Approach to Child Safety

The Fit360™ ClearTex Rotating Convertible Car Seat is a first-of-its kind for the brand, rotating a full 360 degrees to make daily travel with children as easy as possible

LANCASTER, Penn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between school drop-offs, errands, road trips and more, vehicles can foster special moments and numerous memories between parents and their children every day. New from Chicco®, the Fit360™ ClearTex Rotating Convertible Car Seat has been designed to simplify every interaction with the seat, from installation to buckling in children multiple times each day. Parents can feel confident with visual, first-of-their-kind installation features that allow a secure fit in the vehicle every time and a smooth, safe ride for children from 4 to 65 pounds.

A simple, one-hand function rotates the Fit360 car seat 360-degrees for parents to easily place their child in and out of the car and buckle them in safely while staying face-to-face. Then with just a swivel, the seat shifts from an outward-facing position to either rear-facing or forward-facing mode for an all-around smooth experience. Once secured, the base does not need to be re-installed when switching from rear- to forward-facing.

Intentional details on the Fit360's Quick-Secure Harness System help secure and remove the child from the car with ease. Harness clip pockets and a spring-loaded crotch buckle keep straps and clips out of the way when placing children in the Fit360. Plus, a magnetic chest clip attaches easily for parents but stays secure for little fingers, and a 15-position easy-adjust headrest simultaneously adjusts harness height.

Chicco has simplified installation of the rotating seat by allowing users to separate the Fit360 from its base, providing not only valuable elbow room for maneuvering, but also an unrestricted view of the belt-path area. Achieve an easy, stress-free installation by opening the LeverLock™ door on the base, routing the seat belt through the easy-access belt guides and closing the door. This activates the built-in self-tensioning LeverLock™ system for superior stability allowing for secure, continuous use from rear-facing (4-40 lbs.) through forward-facing (25-65 lbs.). Setup uncertainties are further eased by the seat's RideRight™ level indicators and a 6-position ReclineSure™ leveling system for a secure fit in your vehicle and a proper seated angle for your child's comfort. Lastly, visual ready-to-ride red and green indicators assure the Fit360 is ready for travel and secured correctly in the vehicle.

"From its one-of-a-kind installation to its ease-of-use features, Fit360 delivers the latest in car seat safety technology in a way that simplifies the car seat experience for parents," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing for Chicco USA. "Our entire Car Safety team contributed to the development of this seat and its new patented safety features that address the real needs of parents about car seat use. In turn, this new rotational car seat supports our mission of keeping children safe on the road."

Additional features tailored for convenience and safety include:

Built-in, open ventilation on car seat back allows airflow, providing a consistently comfortable ride

Ergonomically designed seat shell and ultra-plush seat pad for enhanced child comfort

DuoGuard® head and torso protection with rigid shell, energy-absorbing foam and steel-reinforced frame

Two flexible, removable dishwasher-safe cup holders

Removable head and body support for newborns weighing 4-11 lbs.

Available in three fashions: Black, Slate and Drift.

Caregivers can scan a QR code located on the car seat to be directed to ChiccoFit360.com for additional resources such as installation guidelines, cleaning & maintenance guidelines and FAQs.

A Fit360 Mirror Car Seat Accessory can also be added for $29.99, and integrates seamlessly to the car seat for a clear view of the rear-facing child. The Fit360 ClearTex Rotating Convertible Car Seat is available now on Chicco USA and at retailers including, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Babylist for $399.99.

