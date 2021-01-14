Chicco USA Announces Sustainable Parenting Initiative With Focus On Fabrics That Have No Added Chemicals, Are Easier To Clean And Provide Comfort For Baby

LANCASTER, Penn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicco USA has innovated again for today's parents, developing a new line of products with fabrics that eliminate the need for added chemicals without compromising safety or comfort. The first products available in the new Chicco® CLEAR line include the Lullaby® Primo Organic All-in-One Playard and a new line of car seats that include the KeyFit® 35 ClearTex™, KeyFit® 35 Zip ClearTex™ and NextFit® Max ClearTex™.

Chicco KeyFit® 35 ClearTex™

"We understand that the needs and preferences of parents can differ and Chicco is committed to the development of fabric technology that pushes boundaries with solutions that deliver comfort for both baby and parent," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing for Chicco USA. "Our CLEAR line does just that with products that eliminate the use of unnecessary chemicals. In the case of our ClearTex™ fabrics, our designers have worked hard to develop a new approach for flammability resistance in car seats that would not result in added cost to parents."

The Chicco Lullaby® Primo Organic All-in-One Playard features fabrics made from naturally-derived, organically grown cotton. The fabrics are soft and hypoallergenic, making the Lullaby® Primo Organic Playard a natural choice for both comfort and baby's sensitive skin. Contributing to healthier air quality around baby, the Lullaby® Primo Organic Playard has earned GREENGUARD Gold certification. More information can be found on Chicco's website: https://www.chiccousa.com/organic/.

Chicco ClearTex™ car seats use fabrics that comply with federal car safety flammability standards (FMVSS 302) without any added chemical treatments. ClearTex™ employs an innovative construction of polyester fibers to produce fabrics that are inherently fire-resistant and gentle on baby. All of the components in Chicco ClearTex™ car seats – seat cover, canopy, foam fill, even labels – are free of added chemical treatments, giving parents peace of mind from baby's head to toe. Chicco has partnered with Cornell University's Center for Material Research to ensure no added chemical treatments are present in ClearTex™ materials. ClearTex™ car seats have also earned GREENGUARD Gold certification, ensuring the environment surrounding baby is safe and healthy. More information about Chicco ClearTex™ is available on the Chicco USA website: https://www.chiccousa.com/cleartex/.

Committed to Sustainable, Stress-Free Parenting Solutions

Chicco's Sustainable Parenting Initiative supports today's parents by offering products that are CLEAR of added chemicals; provide COMFORT with breathable, humidity regulating fabrics; and make it easy for parents to keep the products they rely on most CLEAN. In addition to the Chicco CLEAR line of products being announced today, Chicco's Sustainable Parenting Initiative encompasses several soon-to-be-released products, as well as existing best-sellers.

"All of us at Chicco are focused on thoughtful, innovative design, making the products families rely on most, better for baby, parents and our environment," added Hasse.

About Chicco® Products and Artsana, USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our #1-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat, which has been recognized as the very best for safety, performance and style. Visit www.ChiccoUSA.com for more.

