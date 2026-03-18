Chicco® USA Debuts Its Slimmest Car Seat Yet: The Fit3x™ ClearTex® Ultra-Slim All-in-One

Designed for space-saving convenience, the Fit3x is now available at Target, joining other new offerings from Chicco.

LANCASTER, Pa., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicco® USA, known for its highly rated car seats, is making industry-leading child safety more accessible and convenient for parents of young children with the new Fit3x™ ClearTex® Ultra-Slim All-in-One Car Seat. At just 16.7 inches across, the Fit3x maximizes back seat space, making it easy to fit three seats across for growing families, or to accommodate other passengers. Despite its compact size, the Fit3x provides ample space for baby's comfort, while also retaining ease of use and installation. Retailing at $229.99, the Fit3x is the most affordable all-in-one car seat from Chicco and is available now at Target stores nationwide and online.

Fit3x fits three across

A Slimmer, Lighter All-in-One Designed for Everyday Ease

The Fit3x ClearTex Ultra-Slim All-in-One Car Seat brings a new level of space-saving convenience to family journeys, featuring flexible CupFolders™ that fold in to maintain the seat's slim, single-seat profile, along with a flex-forward buckle and low profile sides that make getting children in and out easier.

With long-term value in mind, the Fit3x grows with children from 5 to 100 pounds, transitioning from rear-facing to forward-facing to booster mode, eliminating the need for multiple car seat purchases. Featuring ClearTex® flame retardant-free materials, Fit3x ClearTex is GREENGUARD Gold Certified for low chemical emissions, contributing to healthier air quality around your child. It is also FAA certified for aircraft use and meets or exceeds Frontal Impact Standard FMVSS 213b and Side Impact Standard FMVSS 213a, new guidelines from NHTSA that will go into effect by December 2026.

"Parents have enough to juggle, and choosing between safety, ease of use and space shouldn't be a concern when purchasing a car seat," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing for Chicco USA. "With the Fit3x, we rethought how all-in-one car seats are engineered to deliver a solution that is not only the slimmest option from Chicco, but also the lightest and most affordable, all while still offering the trusted safety features that parents have come to expect from Chicco."

Additional features tailored for convenience and safety include:

LockSure ® steel-reinforced belt lock-offs and Mini-Grip LATCH connectors for secure, user-friendly installation

steel-reinforced belt lock-offs and Mini-Grip LATCH connectors for secure, user-friendly installation RideRight ™ bubble level-indicators and a 6-position ReclineSure ™ leveling system help ensure proper positioning for both vehicle fit and child comfort

bubble level-indicators and a 6-position ReclineSure leveling system help ensure proper positioning for both vehicle fit and child comfort Twelve headrest positions and six recline settings for a customizable fit

Flex-forward buckle and low-profile sides make getting in and out easier for improved everyday user experience

Available in three fashions: Lupine, Black and Oat

Parents can scan a QR code located on the car seat to be directed to ChiccoFit3x.com for additional resources such as installation & maintenance guidelines, and FAQs.

A Sleek New Fashion for a Parent-Loved Travel System

Also available exclusively at Target, the new, sleek, all-black fashion of the Bravo® Trio Travel System in Ombra, seamlessly blends performance and style in one versatile system. The new fashion offers a luxe look without the premium price tag, maintaining the 3-in-1 modes of use and functional features caregivers rely on, like a one-hand compact fold, all-wheel suspension, UPF 50+ canopy and a multi-position reclining seat. It also features the top-reviewed KeyFit® 30 ClearTex® Infant Car Seat that clicks into the stroller effortlessly and securely.

The Bravo Trio Travel System in Ombra ($449.99) and the Fit3x ClearTex All-in-One Car Seat ($229.99) are now available in Target stores nationwide and online.

For more information on the latest car seat and travel system innovations from Chicco, please visit ChiccoUSA.com.

About Chicco® Products and Artsana USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our top-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat, which has been recognized as the very best for safety, performance and style. Visit www.ChiccoUSA.com for more.

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SOURCE Chicco