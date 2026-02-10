Chick-fil-A Awards $6 Million in Grants as Part of True Inspiration Awards Program

"Serving is at the heart of what we do, and the True Inspiration Awards reflect our belief that strong communities are built through consistent, caring action," said Andrew T. Cathy, Chief Executive Officer for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "These organizations inspire us with their relentless commitment to serve, innovate and uplift the people and communities around them. We're proud to support their work and invest in a stronger future for people and places around the world."

Chick-fil-A One® Members voted for Operator-nominated nonprofit organizations in the Chick-fil-A® App, which plays a part in the final scoring process. Members have the opportunity to vote for nonprofit organizations in their regions and this year, a record nearly 700,000 votes were cast in the app.

Each year, Chick-fil-A selects an S. Truett Cathy Honoree, awarding the largest grant to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A's late founder, S. Truett Cathy. This year, Faith Kitchen was selected. The San Antonio-based nonprofit's 45-year mission has been to feed those who are experiencing homelessness a hot, nutritious meals three times per day.

About the 2026 S. Truett Cathy Honoree:

Through its partnership with Haven for Hope and local donors, Faith Kitchen offers job training and employment opportunities that help guests build skills and move toward long-term stability.





The grant will support continued meal service, job training expansion, and the operational capacity to meet rising community demand as the organization serves more than 5,000 individuals each year.





Since 2017, Chick-fil-A ® restaurants in San Antonio have partnered with Faith Kitchen to donate surplus food from their restaurants as part of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table ® program.





Through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants and Faith Kitchen have partnered together to help create more than 200,000 meals to feed their neighbors. Restaurants also donate 500 boxed meals monthly to feed clients at Faith Kitchen.

"Faith Kitchen shows unwavering compassion to our neighbors in San Antonio," said Greg Patterson, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Potranco Road, Chick-fil-A Hwy 151 & Military and Chick-fil-A Alamo Ranch Marketplace. "Their commitment to welcoming every guest with dignity and providing dependable meals and support has a profound impact on our community. It's why I nominated them to receive this grant and it's an honor to see their good work recognized."

About the True Inspiration Awards

Founded in 2015 to honor the legacy of Chick-fil-A's founder S. Truett Cathy, the True Inspiration Awards program annually supports organizations across the U.S. and globally that are making a positive impact in their local communities. Nonprofits are eligible to apply online or be nominated by a local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator or Chick-fil-A Supply General Manager.

The application cycle for the 2027 True Inspiration Awards program opens today and will close on May 1.

To learn more about the True Inspiration Awards and see the list of 2026 recipients, click here. To learn more about how Chick-fil-A, Inc. gives back to the communities it serves through other global impact initiatives, visit Chick-fil-A.com/global-impact.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the UK and Singapore.

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts and making a positive impact. Chick-fil-A gives back through programs including Shared Table, True Inspiration Awards and Scholarships. The family-owned and privately held company got its start in 1946, founded by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and Chick-fil-A Press Room.

