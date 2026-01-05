Chick-fil-A Kicks Off Year of "Newstalgia" Celebrations with Golden Fan Cup Sweepstakes

"This year marks more than an anniversary — it's a celebration of the memories, meals and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations," said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising & media. "We have so much in store this year, delivering menu items and experiences that are fresh and exciting yet firmly rooted in Chick-fil-A's renowned quality, care, generosity, and hospitality. We're inviting Guests – old and new – to join us in celebrating our heritage, while looking ahead to the future with us."

3,000 Guests Will Win Big – Free Chick-fil-A for a Year!

Guests can purchase and collect four retro-inspired cup designs, celebrating iconic looks from Chick-fil-A's past and present. The $3.99 Classic Cups will be available for a limited time starting January 5, while supplies last.

3,000 specialty Gold Fan Cups – part of the Golden Fan Cup Sweepstakes – will be randomly dispersed for sale across restaurants nationwide.

If Guests purchase a Classic Cup and receive the Golden Fan cup design they can redeem a prize of free Chick-fil-A for a year!*

Frosted Sodas & Floats Join the Permanent Menu

On January 5, two new beverage platforms - inspired by nostalgic soda fountain favorites - are joining Chick-fil-A's permanent menu, offering a playful twist on the classic Icedream® dessert.

Frosted Sodas are hand-spun with Icedream and Guests' choice of fountain beverage for a smooth, creamy treat with a retro twist.

are hand-spun with Icedream and Guests' choice of fountain beverage for a smooth, creamy treat with a retro twist. Floats are layered with soda and Icedream creating a fizzy, foamy treat that's perfect for sipping or scooping.

are layered with soda and Icedream creating a fizzy, foamy treat that's perfect for sipping or scooping. Core flavors include Coca-Cola®, Dr Pepper® and Sprite®, with additional options like Fanta®, Powerade®, Hi-C®, Barq's® Root Beer, Diet options and more!

The Original Chicken Sandwich Meal: Celebrating a Classic

A classic for a reason, the Original Chicken Sandwich Meal continues to offer timeless comfort with every order. Offered with Waffle Potato Fries and a drink of choice, the sandwich remains a timeless Guest favorite, served with quality and care. This season, it's paired with limited-time retro packaging inspired by Chick-fil-A's earliest designs. Featuring vintage-style graphics pulled from the archives, the new packaging will be available in restaurants nationwide and adds a sense of nostalgia to every meal.

The Golden Fan Cup Sweepstakes

*All Classic Cups will be wrapped such that their design cannot be seen. A winning card will be inserted in each of the 3,000 Golden Fan Cups which will include instructions and a QR code for how to claim the prize, which includes 52 entrées (choice of: Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, or Chick-fil-A Nuggets (original or grilled, 8-count) at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. The Golden Fan Cup Sweepstakes runs through July 1, 2026 - see the official rules for more information, including how to enter via mail-in entry for a chance to win a prize for free without purchase.*

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Chick-fil-A opened its first restaurant in the UK in early 2025 with the goal of launching five locations across the U.K. within the next two years. The first Singapore restaurant is set to open in late 2025, marking the brand's entry into Asia. Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

