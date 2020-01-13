Chick-fil-A Mobile App Customers Get Free Classic Nuggets in January

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® Mobile App customers will kick off the new year with a bite-sized surprise this month: free Chick-fil-A Nuggets. As a way to say "thank you" to customers, Chick-fil-A is giving away a free eight-count order of classic Chick-fil-A Nuggets to any guest who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A One™ account via the free Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

Guests can redeem the offer between Jan. 13 and Jan. 31 at participating restaurants either in-restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-fil-A App.

Chick-fil-A offers a free eight-count order of Nuggets via the Chick-fil-A Mobile App through the end of January. Chick-fil-A adds new Kale Crunch Side to its menu nationwide.

"Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests," said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. "We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app."

Starting today, Chick-fil-A is also adding the new Kale Crunch Side to restaurant menus nationwide. The side features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds. With only 120 calories per serving, Kale Crunch Side is available as an individual or catering offering and can be substituted for Waffle Potato Fries at no additional charge to the customer. Kale Crunch Side was tested in various Chick-fil-A restaurants in Florida, Iowa and Texas last spring and received positive customer feedback. The new menu item will replace the Superfood Side on restaurant menus nationwide.

"We are thrilled to add Kale Crunch Side to our menu after receiving positive feedback on the test from our customers," said Stuart Tracy, senior culinary lead at Chick-fil-A. "We want to provide our customers with a variety of menu options that they will enjoy, and we believe the Kale Crunch Side is a tasty, balanced addition to complete any meal."

Customers can exchange the free eight-count Nuggets offer via the Chick-fil-A App for a complimentary Kale Crunch Side until Jan. 31.

For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the company's food, people and guests across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek's 2019 America's Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, including "The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand" and "Best Brand for Overall Experience". Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

