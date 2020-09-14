Chicka-Chicka Bon-Bon: Cinnabon Launches Frozen Breakfast Creations Line Featuring the CinnaBiscuit Chicken Sandwich

Now available in the breakfast freezer section at leading national retailers, enjoy Cinnabon's new twist on breakfast with six new frozen breakfast creations featuring three sweet and three savory options.

Caramel Pecan Ooey-Gooey Rolls: Cinnamon sweet roll covered in caramel and pecans

Cinnamon sweet roll covered in caramel and pecans Frosting Filled CinnaPastry : Cinnamon pastry filled with Cinnabon signature frosting and brown sugar cinnamon

: Cinnamon pastry filled with Cinnabon signature frosting and brown sugar cinnamon Frosted CinnaSweet Swirls : Cinnamon swirl rolls topped with Cinnabon signature frosting

: Cinnamon swirl rolls topped with Cinnabon signature frosting CinnaBiscuit Chicken Sandwich: Tender fried chicken on a cinnamon chip biscuit with cinnamon sauce

Tender fried chicken on a cinnamon chip biscuit with cinnamon sauce Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Bites: Spicy cheddar pork and beef sausage wrapped in cinnamon sweet dough

Spicy cheddar pork and beef sausage wrapped in cinnamon sweet dough CheddarRoll Sausage & Egg Sandwich: Savory sausage and egg on a cheddar roll croissant

"People are craving comfortable, convenient meals to enjoy while spending more time at home and our licensed products are a great solution for today's environment" said Dave Mikita, President, FOCUS Brands Global Channels, the company's licensing division. "Our mission is to give fans access to our brands in new, innovative ways and the Cinnabon Bakery-Inspired frozen breakfast creations line couldn't have launched at a better time – it's the perfect way for everyone from busy parents, to students and young professionals, to begin the day – not to mention they make great anytime treats!"

The frozen breakfast line is the first Cinnabon grocery offering to transform the brand's signature flavors into savory options and expands on a lineup of sweet grocery products inspired by the classic flavors of Cinnabon, including Breyers® Cinnabon, Pillsbury® Grands! Cinnamon Rolls, Keurig® Cinnabon K-Cup® Pods and International Delight® Cinnabon Creamer.

"At Cinnabon we are always searching for ways to satisfy guest cravings and create more ways to access the flavors our guests enjoy," said Kristen Hartman, President, Cinnabon. "Our world famous bakeries are the heart and soul of Cinnabon but grocery products, like our frozen breakfast creations, give Cinnabon fans the chance to bring a piece of the bakery experience into their homes and provide more delicious ways to enjoy the flavors they love."

The Cinnabon Bakery-Inspired frozen breakfast creations line starts at $4.83 MSRP. For more information, including grocery retailers featuring the frozen breakfast line, visit Cinnabon.com/products.

______________________________

1 Restaurant Business, July 23, 2020

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

Media Contacts:

Marissa Sharpless, Director, PR and Brand Communications, Cinnabon – [email protected]

Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for Cinnabon – [email protected]

SOURCE Cinnabon

Related Links

https://www.cinnabon.com

