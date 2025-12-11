Chicken N Pickle Brings Winter Magic and Elevated Chef-Driven Menu to 13 Locations Nationwide

Holiday experiences, magical igloos, ice rinks and a bold new menu launch just in time for the holidays

CNP President Kelli Alldredge Hits the Road: Sharing Holiday Magic, Good Food & Goodwill Nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken N Pickle, the nationally recognized indoor/outdoor entertainment complex celebrated for its lively pickleball courts, chef-driven restaurant and community-first culture, is ushering in the holidays with exclusive winter experiences and its most significant menu refresh yet. From now through the end of the year, guests across 13 locations can enjoy immersive winter experiences – holiday-inspired pop-up bars, magical private igloos, twinkle light ice rinks, and 14 new chef-driven menu items designed to elevate the "eatertainment" experience.

Chicken N Pickle President Kelli Alldredge Hits the Road

Kelli Alldredge, President of Chicken N Pickle, is traveling to select markets this holiday season to showcase the brand's sought-after winter experiences, share stories behind its new culinary creations, and highlight how Chicken N Pickle gave back in a major way in 2025. Media and local guests will have the opportunity to meet Alldredge, tour the experiences, and sample holiday-inspired dishes and drinks firsthand.

"This new menu and our winter experiences show the heart behind our brand – fresh, intentional, and designed to bring people together while supporting our communities," said Kelli Alldredge, President.

HOLIDAY WINTER EXPERIENCES

"Holiday Hideaway" Pop-Up Cocktail Bar

Cozy lodge vibes, summit views and a nostalgic holiday atmosphere for guests 21+ 12 festive cocktails and martini flights, including Clark's Flight Plan , Northern Lights and Son of a Nutcracker .

Locations: Allen, Grapevine, San Antonio and Webster (Texas); Overland Park and Wichita (Kansas); North Kansas City (Missouri); Oklahoma City (Oklahoma)

Open now through December 31, 2025; reservations recommended (Reserve here)

Magical Private Igloos

Festively decorated igloos for 21+ adults and family-friendly options for all ages

Perfect for creating holiday memories with friends and family

Locations: Grapevine, Grand Prairie and San Antonio (Texas); Overland Park and Wichita (Kansas); North Kansas City and St. Charles (Missouri); Oklahoma City (Oklahoma); Henderson (Nevada); Glendale (Arizona)

Open now through December 31, 2025; reservations recommended (Reserve here), walk-ups accepted

Twinkle Light Ice Rink

Ice skating beneath festive twinkle lights for a magical winter experience

Locations: Overland Park and Wichita (Kansas); St. Charles (Missouri)

Open now through February 2026 during regular restaurant hours, weather permitting

A CHEF-DRIVEN MENU REFRESH

Launched November 2025, Chicken N Pickle's most significant menu update features 14 new scratch-made dishes, bold flavors, and elevated cocktails. Highlights include:

Tres Taquitos : Chicken tinga or pork carnitas on mole sauce, pickled veggies, aji verde ($12)

: Chicken tinga or pork carnitas on mole sauce, pickled veggies, aji verde ($12) Honey Lime Chili Crunch Chicken : Panko-crusted chicken with cilantro lime rice, pickled veggies, dill lemon yogurt ($15)

: Panko-crusted chicken with cilantro lime rice, pickled veggies, dill lemon yogurt ($15) Wagyu Truffle Burger : Truffle aioli, jack cheese, balsamic onions, arugula on wagyu beef

: Truffle aioli, jack cheese, balsamic onions, arugula on wagyu beef Table Fries : Street Fries, Spicy 7 Chili Fries, Truffle Fries ($9–$11)

: Street Fries, Spicy 7 Chili Fries, Truffle Fries ($9–$11) Skirt Steak: ($18)

Cocktail highlights include the French 75 ½, Rum Forrest Rum and fan favorites like Knotty Cherry, Boulevard Quirk Cherry Blossom & Lime, and Guava Paloma.

"Food is just as important as the fun at Chicken N Pickle," said Alex Staab, Head of Culinary. "Our new menu is chef-driven, made-from-scratch, and designed to be shared – whether guests are here for a quick bite or a night out with friends."

COMMUNITY IMPACT: A NATIONAL BRAND WITH A LOCAL HEART

In 2025, Chicken N Pickle's charitable efforts reflected its people-first mission, reaching across 14 communities with both financial and in-kind support, volunteerism and inclusive events:

Financial & In-Kind Support: $347,945 in direct donations and $701,381 in in-kind donations supporting 10,944 organizations nationwide

$347,945 in direct donations and $701,381 in in-kind donations supporting 10,944 organizations nationwide Our Hearts Are Local Day: 2,000 employees provided opportunity to volunteer in local communities supporting food banks, animal shelters, youth programs and more

2,000 employees provided opportunity to volunteer in local communities supporting food banks, animal shelters, youth programs and more Fighting Hunger & Supporting Families: 7,420 + meals and dozens of books donated to families and literacy programs

7,420 + meals and dozens of books donated to families and literacy programs Life-Saving Blood Donations: 780+ potential lives saved

780+ potential lives saved Community Through Play: 358 charity pickleball tournaments and 300+ charity game nights, plus over 8,000 hours of sponsored court time for nonprofits and adaptive athletes

Beloved seasonal activations such as Holiday Hideaway, magical igloos and ice rinks also served as catalysts for donation drives, nonprofit partnerships and local fundraising. Since opening in 2017, Chicken N Pickle has given back more than $6.5 million to local nonprofits.

"We see our culinary program and seasonal activations as growth drivers that elevate the entire guest experience while creating meaningful local impact," said Brad Clarke, CEO.

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue featuring a casual, chef-driven restaurant, craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships, we aim to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle hosts dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to each of the communities we serve. Visit chickennpickle.com for more information.

SOURCE Chicken N Pickle