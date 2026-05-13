Chicken Salad Chick Signs Landmark 25-Unit Development Deal in New York

Fast-Growing, Fast-Casual Brand Secures Largest Franchise Agreement in Company History

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has signed its largest franchise development agreement to date, securing a 25-unit deal set to introduce the brand's signature hospitality and made-from-scratch chicken salad to communities across upstate New York. The agreement marks a major milestone in Chicken Salad Chick's nationwide expansion and reflects the brand's continued momentum as it enters new markets.

Chicken Salad Chick exterior

The restaurants will be developed across several key markets in the state, including Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and the Upper Hudson Valley. The deal is backed by a highly experienced multi-unit owner with a strong track record of developing and growing nationally recognized franchise brands. Their decision to add Chicken Salad Chick to their portfolio speaks to the strength of the concept, culture and differentiated menu offerings.

"This is a landmark moment for Chicken Salad Chick as we expand into new regions," said Mark Verges, Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. "New York represents a tremendous growth opportunity, and we're excited to partner with a seasoned operator to introduce our brand to guests across the state. Our concept continues to resonate nationwide, and we're confident in its ability to perform well in new markets.".

The announcement comes shortly after Chicken Salad Chick opened development opportunities in both New York and New Jersey, marking an important step in its long-term Northeast growth strategy. While this agreement represents a significant first entry into New York's development, additional territories across both New York and New Jersey remain available for franchise owners interested in joining the fast-growing concept.

Chicken Salad Chick has a proven track record in both emerging and established markets, creating an attractive opportunity for experienced multi-unit owners. A strong corporate strategy combined with a loyal customer base allows franchisees to focus on building passionate community connections, delivering consistent guest experiences, and fostering a positive environment.

In 2025, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated a record year, awarding nearly 100 new franchise restaurant deals and opening 42 locations across 14 states, solidifying its position as a leader in the fast-casual segment. The brand's commitment to quality, community engagement, and operational support has helped fuel its momentum, with over 300 locations in its development pipeline.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for four years, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also highlighted in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking at 158 for 2025.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick