CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO LIBERTY, MISSOURI

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening of its sixth restaurant in The Show-Me State on April 28, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Liberty, located at 8311 N Booth Avenue near Route 152 and Shoal Creek Valley. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, April 28, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, April 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, April 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!** Thursday, April 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Grey Chick Cooler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Grey Chick Cooler!*** Friday, May 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Green Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Green Chick Tumbler!** Saturday, May 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Kitchen Towel!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Kansas City – Liberty is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Alan and Kendra Greenwood. Kansas City – Liberty marks the Greenwood's second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, following the opening of their first location in Lee's Summit in December 2024. With a combined background in management and administration, the Greenwoods bring more than 20 years of leadership and expertise to restaurant ownership. Alan is also a veteran business owner, who served in the U.S. Army for 10 years. The couple was first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick through their son, who originally discovered the brand's fresh, made-from-scratch chicken salad while away at college. When they tried it together as a family, they instantly became fans and eventually, franchise ownership became of interest.

"Alan and I are thrilled to grow our business portfolio with a second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant," said Kendra Greenwood, owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Kansas City – Liberty. "After seeing the excitement and positive community impact from opening in Lee's Summit, we knew we wanted to continue expanding. Our team has remained strong and dedicated, with several original members still part of our core crew. To us, that speaks volumes to the culture and environment we've built, and that foundation reinforced our confidence to open our new Chick. We feel even more prepared to bring the same level of service, quality and engagement here, and we're excited to continue growing alongside this amazing community."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Kansas City – Liberty restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're pleased to be expanding our footprint in the greater Kansas City area," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Chicken Salad Chick offers more than just great food – we've created a welcoming place for people to gather while supporting the local communities we operate in. Our mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives and Serve Others' is at the heart of everything we do, and we're confident the Greenwoods will bring that to life in Liberty. We look forward to Chicken Salad Chick becoming a beloved part of this community soon."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Kansas City – Liberty team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Kansas City – Liberty, the restaurant will be raising money for Hillcrest Hope, a transitional living program focused on helping unhoused people in the Northland of Kansas City achieve a secure, independent life.

Chicken Salad Chick of Kansas City – Liberty will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Kansas City – Liberty restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit one reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guests must be 16 years or older and purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit one reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick