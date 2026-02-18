CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES COLORADO GROWTH MOMENTUM, OPENING NEW RESTAURANT IN GREATER DENVER

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening in Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village on March 4, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its eighth restaurant in Colorado, located at 5322 DTC Boulevard in Greenwood Village. Built in the Denver Tech Center (DTC) – a premier business, financial and technology hub – the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, March 4, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, March 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, March 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Kitchen Towel!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Kitchen Towel!** Friday, March 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chick Insulated Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chick Insulated Bag!** Saturday, March 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Navy Chick Beanie!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Denver Tech Center is owned and operated by Maureen McFerson with support from her husband, Luke Hadden, and their family. Denver Tech Center marks McFerson's second restaurant, following the opening of her Littleton Chick in September 2024. Prior to opening her restaurants, McFerson spent most of her career in the food industry, including a decade as an R&D and quality scientist primarily with global pizza chains, and earlier roles at a diner and as a barista. Inspired to pursue franchise ownership – and as a longtime fan of Chicken Salad Chick – she set out to bring the brand's welcoming environment to her home state.

"I'm thrilled to be opening my second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant," said Maureen McFerson, owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Denver Tech Center. "Over the past two years, it's been amazing to see how the community has embraced us in Littleton, and Luke and I are so excited to bring that same experience to Denver Tech Center. We're incredibly thankful for our team, who create memorable experiences for our guests and have been pivotal in our expansion. We look forward to serving even more guests across Denver very soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Denver Tech Center restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick's presence in the Mile High City," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Colorado remains a key development state for us as we expand our Western footprint, and it's a pleasure working to accomplish that mission with an owner like Mo. Greenwood Village, in the heart of the Denver Tech Center, is a hub for innovation and enterprise – an ideal location to bring the Chicken Salad Chick experience to. We're eager to see Mo replicate her success in Denver Tech Center."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Denver Tech Center team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Denver Tech Center, the restaurant will be raising money for Make-A-Wish® Colorado, an organization headquartered in Greenwood Village that is dedicated to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses by granting over 300 wishes annually.

Chicken Salad Chick of Denver Tech Center will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Denver Tech Center restaurant's Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entrée with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 325 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

