CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES OHIO GROWTH MOMENTUM, OPENING NEW RESTAURANT IN DUBLIN

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on April 28, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its ninth restaurant in Ohio, located at 4345 West Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, April 28, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, April 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, April 29 – The first 50 guests to make a $12 purchase will receive a FREE Chick Stadium Blanket!**

– The first 50 guests to make a $12 purchase will receive a FREE Chick Stadium Blanket!** Thursday, April 30 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to make a $12 purchase will receive a FREE Teal Chick Stainless Steel Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to make a $12 purchase will receive a FREE Teal Chick Stainless Steel Tumbler!** Friday, May 1 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to make a $12 purchase will win a FREE Scoop Bounceback Card!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to make a $12 purchase will win a FREE Scoop Bounceback Card!** Saturday, May 2 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to make a $12 purchase will receive a FREE Teal Chick Cooler!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to make a $12 purchase will receive a FREE Teal Chick Cooler!** Catering Bonus – The first 20 catering orders of $150 or more to be completed by May 15 will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Dublin is owned and operated by Jen Crichfield. Dublin marks Crichfield's second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, following the opening of her first location in Westerville in June 2019. Crichfield has over a decade of corporate experience in client relationship management. Chicken Salad Chick's mission to "Spread Joy, Enrich Lives and Serve Others" drew her to the brand and sparked her interest in franchising. She made the decision to leave her corporate career behind to pursue a more balanced work life that allowed her to prioritize her family and community.

"It's so rewarding to be opening my second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in my hometown," said Jen Crichfield, owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Dublin. "Since launching my first location in 2019, I've been incredibly grateful for the way the Westerville community has welcomed and supported us. It's been an amazing journey so far, and that's why I knew now was the right time to introduce Chicken Salad Chick to a new community. I'm excited to continue expanding and to serve fresh, high-quality, scratch-made dishes in Dublin."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Dublin restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint across the Buckeye State has been incredibly important to us," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Because of our success in Westerville, we knew the greater Columbus area needed more Chicken Salad Chicks, and having dedicated franchise partners like Jen are instrumental in that growth. Dublin is a rapidly growing, premier suburb that's consistently recognized as one of the best places to live in Central Ohio. It's an ideal market for us, and we're excited to welcome both new and returning guests."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Dublin team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Dublin, the restaurant will be raising money for the Dublin Education Foundation, a non-profit supporting innovative educators by providing grant funding for enriching opportunities in Dublin City Schools.

Chicken Salad Chick of Dublin will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Dublin restaurant's Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 18 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 18 years or older and make a $12 purchase. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 18 years or older and place a $150 or more catering order by May 15. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only. Tote must be picked up with catering order.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick