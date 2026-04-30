Chicken Salad Chick Foundation Presents Record-Breaking Donation to Cure Childhood Cancer

Fast-casual brand surpasses prior year fundraising, highlighting continued impact of Cookies for a CURE and Giving Card initiatives

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today that through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the brand and its guests raised a record breaking $382,604.30 for CURE Childhood Cancer throughout 2025. Both headquartered in Atlanta, Chicken Salad Chick and CURE Childhood Cancer continue to strengthen their longstanding partnership, furthering their shared commitment to supporting children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

At the 2026 Chicken Salad Chick annual owner conference on March 23, the CSC Foundation presented CURE Childhood Cancer with a check for $382,604.30, surpassing last year's total by more than $50,000 and marking the largest single donation in the partnership's history. The funds were raised through the brand's annual Cookies for a CURE campaign in September 2025 and Giving Card program that ran through November and December of last year.

Since its launch in 2017, the CSC Foundation has donated more than $2 million to support pediatric cancer research and fight food insecurity in local communities. Through its Giving Card program, 50 percent of proceeds benefit CURE Childhood Cancer, while the remaining 50 percent supports local charities selected by individual restaurants, including organizations focused on food insecurity and other cancer-related causes.

"Presenting this year's donation to CURE Childhood Cancer was an incredibly proud moment for the entire Chicken Salad Chick family," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Surpassing last year's total and reaching a new record is a testament to the generosity of our guests, the dedication of our franchise owners, and the passion our teams bring to serving others. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families facing childhood cancer, and we are honored to continue supporting this organization year after year."

Every September, Chicken Salad Chick guests play a key role in the brand's mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' by participating in the annual Cookies for a CURE campaign. During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the brand sells its Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies with proceeds benefiting CURE Childhood Cancer through the CSC Foundation.

"We are so grateful for the extraordinary generosity of Chicken Salad Chick's guests and franchise owners," said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. "Their commitment to children facing cancer allows CURE to fund research that is actively changing what's possible for these kids. For families facing a diagnosis right now, that impact is real. It means more options, more precision, and a better chance at a good outcome."

This ongoing support is especially significant to Chicken Salad Chick, reflecting the unwavering generosity of its guests and communities across the country. The brand's ability to reach new fundraising milestones each year is driven by this continued engagement and shared commitment to giving back.

Founded in 2014 by Kevin and Stacy Brown, the CSC Foundation focuses on two core missions: fighting cancer and feeding the hungry. Through programs like Cookies for a CURE and the Giving Card, the Foundation fosters a culture of giving that extends across the entire Chicken Salad Chick family.

Cookies for a CURE will return this September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, continuing the brand's commitment to raising critical funds and awareness for CURE Childhood Cancer.

For more information about Chicken Salad Chick and the CSC Foundation, please visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 335 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

About CURE Childhood Cancer

Founded in 1975, Atlanta, Georgia-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $5.6 annually to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE Childhood Cancer also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs. For more information visit www.curechildhoodcancer.org.

Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick