Chicken Salad Chick Reports Record Q1 Franchise Growth, Nearly 50% Increase Year Over Year

Fast-Casual Concept Sells 52 New Restaurants, Marking Strongest Quarter in Company History

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is off to a record-setting start in 2026, awarding 52 new restaurants in the first quarter alone. This milestone represents nearly 50% year-over-year growth compared to 35 deals in Q1 2025, making it the strongest quarter of franchise development in company history.

Exterior of Chicken Salad Chick restaurant.

The quarter was driven by both new and existing operators, with seven new franchise groups joining the system and two existing franchisees expanding through multi-unit agreements. Chicken Salad Chick also entered several key markets, including Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Upstate New York. These regions represent significant long-term growth opportunities and further expand the brand's national footprint. This momentum reflects growing appeal among experienced, multi-unit operators.

"This is a defining start to the year for our brand," said Mark Verges, Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. "Nearly 50% year-over-year growth in Q1 speaks to the strength of our model, the quality of our franchise partners, and the increasing demand for a concept built on hospitality, simplicity, and strong unit-level economics."

The strong start follows Chicken Salad Chick's annual conference, recently held in Atlanta, where franchise partners and leadership gathered under the theme "Exceed Expectations." The event focused on strategic alignment, learning sessions, and systemwide collaboration.

With over 300 locations in its development pipeline and rising interest from experienced operators, Chicken Salad Chick is well-positioned to sustain its trajectory throughout 2026 while maintaining a disciplined approach to expansion and franchise partnerships. The brand is building on a record 2025, when it awarded nearly 100 new restaurants and opened 42 locations across 14 states, further expanding its presence in both emerging and established markets. Continued investment in operational support and community engagement has helped drive performance, enabling franchisees to focus on delivering consistent guest experiences and building strong local connections.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for four years, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also highlighted in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking at 158 for 2025.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick