CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GROWS FLORIDA PRESENCE WITH NEW CAPE CORAL LOCATION

Fast‑casual brand to celebrate the grand opening of its third restaurant in Lee County on April 21, featuring a year of free chicken salad for guests

ATLANTA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a brand-new restaurant in Lee County, Florida, located at 1206 Solaris Drive in Cape Coral. The new location features a convenient drive-thru, and the local community is invited to celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, April 21, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, April 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, April 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Teal Chick Cooler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Teal Chick Cooler!** Thursday, April 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Navy Canvas Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Navy Canvas Tote Bag!** Friday, April 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Teal Stainless Steel Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Teal Stainless Steel Tumbler!** Saturday, April 25 – The first 50 guests to make a $12 purchase will win a FREE Scoop Bounceback Card!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Cape Coral is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners, Scott Pace and Kendal Potesta. The husband-and-wife duo opened their first Chicken Salad Chick back in 2022 in Fort Myers and have since opened up two more locations in Southwest Florida, including Estero and Port Charlotte. Cape Coral will mark their fourth location to open. Potesta grew up in the restaurant industry, while Pace brings a strong financial background from his years working on Wall Street. Together, their business experience and shared passion for "Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others" helps them deliver outstanding customer service at each of their restaurants.

"Our love for Chicken Salad Chick began during a special time in our lives – when Kendal was expecting our first child. Chicken salad was one of the only foods she craved, so Chicken Salad Chick quickly became part of our routine after her appointments," said Scott Pace, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Cape Coral. "Before long, we were inspired to open locations of our own and are so grateful to everyone who has been part of our entrepreneurial journey. We can't wait to serve fresh, flavorful food with a side of warm hospitality to the Cape Coral community soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Cape Coral restaurant offers in-restaurant, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's presence in Florida alongside Scott and Kendal," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Cape Coral is a vibrant, fast growing, and family-friendly city that's well-suited for our brand. Scott and Kendal are also the perfect partners to lead our growth in Southwest Florida. We're confident their strong leadership skills, deep business expertise, and genuine love for The Chick will soon make the Cape Coral restaurant a beloved part of the community."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Cape Coral team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Cape Coral, the restaurant will be raising money for Barbara's Friends at Golisano's Children Hospital, which is the childhood cancer fund that provides aid for patients and their families in Southwest Florida.

Chicken Salad Chick of Cape Coral will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Cape Coral restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and make a $12 minimum purchase. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick