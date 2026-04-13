CHICKEN SALAD CHICK NAMES BRIAN LINDLEY AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER TO ACCELERATE STRATEGIC FRANCHISE GROWTH

Seasoned real estate and franchise development leader to guide brand's next phase of expansion across new markets

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the appointment of Brian Lindley as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Lindley will lead the brand's franchise development strategy, leveraging his extensive background in real estate, multi-unit growth, and restaurant franchising to support Chicken Salad Chick's continued national expansion.

Lindley brings decades of experience across a range of development environments, from single-unit operators to large, multi-site franchise systems. His career includes leadership roles with Chick-fil-A, BP and Restaurant Brands International (RBI), where he gained experience in site selection, dealmaking and scaling brands across diverse markets.

"I'm incredibly grateful to join a brand with so much heart and such a strong foundation," said Brian Lindley, chief development officer, Chicken Salad Chick. "Driven by purpose and community impact, Chicken Salad Chick has built a truly special bond with both guests and franchise owners. I'm excited to help bring this unique dining experience to new markets across the country, while staying disciplined in how we grow, partnering with the right franchise owners and selecting the best locations to set them up for success."

As Chief Development Officer, Lindley will focus on strengthening the brand's already robust franchise pipeline, enhancing development processes and unlocking new opportunities in high-growth regions including the Midwest, Northeast and Western U.S. He will also spearhead Chicken Salad Chick's efforts to optimize restaurant formats to reduce space requirements, improve efficiency and lower occupancy costs, while expanding flexibility in site selection across retail spaces and non-traditional venues. The brand has already signed agreements to open new locations in Nevada and New York this year.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to build strong momentum, with more than 330 restaurants across 22 states and plans to enter multiple new states this year, including Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia. The brand's intentional approach to growth, focused on thoughtful franchise owner selection and strategic site placement, has positioned it for long-term success in both existing and emerging markets.

"Brian's proven track record in franchise development and real estate, combined with his passion for building strong relationships with franchise owners, made him a great addition to our leadership team," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "As we expand into new states and continue growing our footprint nationwide, Brian's strategic mindset and disciplined approach to development will be instrumental in ensuring we grow with the right partners, in the right locations."

Lindley's appointment builds on continued investment in the brand's leadership team, following the addition of Chief Marketing Officer Jill Thomas earlier this year. With a differentiated menu, strong franchise owner engagement and a focus on hospitality, the brand is well-positioned to scale while maintaining the core values that have fueled its success as it enters its next phase of growth.

For more information on the brand, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

Tidehouse954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick