CHICKEN SALAD CHICK OPENING IN MURRAY, MARKING POPULAR RESTAURANT'S NINTH LOCATION IN KENTUCKY

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is growing once again in Kentucky, opening in Murray at 506 North 12th Street in the Olympic Plaza shopping center. Featuring a large kitchen to fulfill catering orders, Chicken Salad Chick of Murray will welcome guests for lunch and dinner in the spacious dining room as well as offer traditional catering and boxed lunches, delivery and curbside pick-up. This is the ninth Chick in Kentucky and the second owned by business partners Katie Englert and Tony Englert, who opened their first in Paducah three years ago. They look forward to celebrating this grand opening with the Murray community on Tuesday, June 18th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, June 18th – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, June 19th - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.** Thursday, June 20th – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Scoop or Sandwich.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Scoop or Sandwich.** Friday, June 21st – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE 40 oz. Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

Katie Englert and Tony Englert of TKAB Chick, LLC grew up in Kentucky and were thrilled with the opportunity to bring Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch favorites and focus on serving others to Paducah in 2021. That restaurant has been thriving, with Katie's mom even joining the team as their Community Chick to further spread the joy of the brand throughout the area.

"We love what we do and are so excited to now be bringing this beloved brand to another part of our home state," said Katie Englert, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in Murray. "Murray is part of the heartbeat of Western Kentucky and has its own vibe. We're looking forward to serving our neighbors in the community, as well as students from Murray State – many are loyal Chick fans already!"

This local Chicken Salad Chick team loves giving back to the community and will be supporting Murray's own Need Line as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. Need Line is a nonprofit, community supported organization that assists Murray and Calloway County residents with basic human needs.

Chicken Salad Chick in Murray will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMurrayKY.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

