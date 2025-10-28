CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN NEW RESTAURANT IN NAPERVILLE

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on November 4, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is proud to announce its expansion in Naperville, Illinois with the opening of its newest restaurant, located at 2835 Aurora Ave, Suite 113. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, November 4, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, November 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, November 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!** Thursday, November 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cooler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cooler!*** Friday, November 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chick Canvas Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chick Canvas Bag!** Saturday, November 8 – The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive a FREE entree on a future visit!****

Chicken Salad Chick of Naperville is owned and operated by first time franchisee Karen White, under her company KPM Foods LLC. A longtime Naperville resident, Karen brings a strong background in accounting, business operations, and franchise ownership to her new venture. Prior to joining Chicken Salad Chick, she owned and operated a Dairy Queen franchise for seven years and worked as a CPA in both public and private accounting.

The Naperville Chick will be a mother–daughter-run restaurant, with Karen's two daughters playing key roles in the business. Her oldest daughter will assist with business and financial operations, while her youngest will manage the restaurant's social media presence and marketing efforts.

"Opening my very first Chicken Salad Chick in Naperville is the perfect next chapter for me," said Karen White, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Naperville. "I fell in love with the brand the first time I visited the Batavia location — from the food to the hospitality, everything just felt right. Naperville is such a family-oriented and community-minded city, and I'm thrilled to introduce our fresh, made-from-scratch menu and share Chicken Salad Chick's signature warmth and generosity with our local community."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Naperville restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Chicagoland continues to be an important market for Chicken Salad Chick, and we're proud to open our second location in this vibrant region," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "As our sixth restaurant in Illinois, this opening reflects our continued commitment to expand across the Midwest. With Karen White leading our Naperville team, we look forward to introducing our signature chicken salads, sandwiches, and warm hospitality to the Naperville community and can't wait for guests to experience what makes our brand so special."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Naperville team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Naperville, the restaurant will be raising money for the Bike Bald group, a non-profit committed to enriching the lives of children affected by cancer and rare illnesses.

Chicken Salad Chick of Naperville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:00pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit: www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickNapervilleIL/

*The First Guest in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick once a week for 12 months. The remaining 99 Guests in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick each month for 12 months. Guests must purchase an entree with one side or item of equal value during the grand opening in order to enter. Must be 16 years or older. Must be on site. Must download the CSC app. Not Valid with any other offer.

**Guests must purchase an entree with two sides. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guests must purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

****Guests must make a purchase on day of visit to qualify. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 315 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

