CHICKEN SALAD CHICK OPENS NEW RESTAURANT IN DUNCAN, MARKING BRAND'S 17TH SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATION

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on April 7 with free chicken salad for a year giveaway

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 17th restaurant in South Carolina. The new location is at 1705 East Main Street in Duncan and features a convenient drive-thru. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, April 7, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, April 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, April 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!** Thursday, April 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with one side will receive a FREE entree with one side or small Quick Chick on their next visit!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with one side will receive a FREE entree with one side or small Quick Chick on their next visit!*** Friday, April 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick!****

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick!**** Saturday, April 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Commemorative Chicken Salad Chick Cup with beverage of their choice!*****

This new Duncan location is led by Sing Bev Hospitality, which began franchising with Chicken Salad Chick in 2013 in Greenville, South Carolina. Since then, the team has expanded throughout the Carolinas with restaurants in Spartanburg, Columbia, Charleston and more. Altogether, these multi-unit franchise owners now operate 20 Chicken Salad Chick locations across North and South Carolina with a leadership team that brings more than 100 years of combined experience in the hospitality industry.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact our restaurants have in the local neighborhoods we call home," said Carl Thoder, director of operations for Sing Bev Hospitality. "Our local managers and restaurant teams are passionate about creating welcoming spaces where guests can gather and enjoy fresh, wholesome fare. As we continue to grow, we learn more about our Chick fans every day and how we can better care for and connect with each community. We're excited to bring that same commitment to Duncan."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Duncan restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, a convenient drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Sing Bev Hospitality has played a key role in helping Chicken Salad Chick grow across the Carolinas," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "They have always shown a genuine commitment to the brand and to our mission of 'Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others.' They've even been named Chicken Salad Chick's 'Owner of the Year' twice, which really speaks to the dedication and care they bring to everything they do."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Sing Bev Hospitality team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events, the Duncan restaurant will be raising money for the American Cancer Society of South Carolina.

Chicken Salad Chick of Duncan will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the restaurant's Facebook page. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with one side. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

*****Guests must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Free refills on future visits not included. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick