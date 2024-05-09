Chicken Salad Chick opens Woodstock location, May 22

Fast-casual eatery to offer grand opening specials and giveaways

WOODSTOCK, Ga., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, continues to expand its presence in the metro Atlanta area with its 24th location in the market. This also marks the opening of Chicken Salad Chick's 41st location in Georgia. The company brings more of its famed, made-from-scratch chicken salad to Cherokee County with its latest opening in Woodstock. Located at 188 Molly Lane, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 22 with doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year*.

Chicken Salad Chick offers an inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of chicken salad flavors, sandwiches, soups and sides. With dine-in, takeout and drive-thru options available, the restaurant provides convenient and delicious meals for individuals and families on the go.

Operating hours for the new Woodstock Chicken Salad Chick will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patrons can expect the restaurant to offer its signature, made-from-scratch chicken salad along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delectable desserts including cake offerings from its newly expanded dessert program.

Aligning with the brand's promise to give back to the communities it serves, Chicken Salad Chick will donate proceeds from its opening events to Once Upon a Room. The national non-profit focuses on enriching the lives of hospitalized children, teens and infants fighting serious illnesses and long-term acute trauma. Locally, the organization works with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to provide invaluable services to its patients.

"We've had our sights set on the Woodstock market for quite some time," explains Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. "We know Woodstock residents have been hungry for a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in their community, and we were thrilled to be able to secure a prime location in this corner of metro Atlanta. This move underscores the company's commitment to expanding our footprint across Georgia, and we can't wait to serve our new neighbors."

To celebrate the Woodstock grand opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways:

Wednesday, May 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year: Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal at the Woodstock grand opening to win FREE chicken salad for a year! *





Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal at the grand opening to win FREE chicken salad for a year! * Thursday, May 23 – Free 40 oz Chick tumbler with handle: Be one of the first 50 guests and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler! **





Be one of the first 50 guests and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler! ** Friday, May 24 – Free Chick Tote: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag! ***





Be one of the first 50 guests at or and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag! *** Saturday, May 25 – Free 18-Can Collapsible Chick Cooler: Be one of the first 50 guests and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Cooler! ****

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year rewards program on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. Guests are required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended to be among the first 100 guests in line. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m., each guest will be assigned a number by the Chicken Salad Chick team corresponding to their place in line. At 10 a.m., guests may purchase a meal and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App on Monday following Grand Opening Day. Must download the Chicken Salad Chick App, and be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. 1 Water Tumbler per Guest Present.

***Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. One Tote Bag Per Guest Present.

****Must be 16 years or older. Must purchase two Large Quick Chicks. One Cooler per Guest Present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fastcasual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

