CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN FIRST RESTAURANT IN IOWA

Fast casual concept to open in Coralville, celebrating grand opening on October 16 and offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first restaurant in The Hawkeye State, which will expand the brand's footprint to 20 states. Located at 2510 Corridor Way, the new restaurant is near I-80 exit 240 (Coral Ridge Avenue). The Coralville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, October 16 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, October 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, October 17 – The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Thermal Tote Bag!**

– The first 25 guests at or to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Thermal Tote Bag!** Friday, October 18 – The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Canvas Tote Bag!**

– The first 25 guests at or to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Canvas Tote Bag!** Saturday, October 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Coralville is a family affair, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Pat and Melissa Ingle, alongside Pat's aunt, Becky Peterson. With four years of franchising experience under their belts from owning Nothing Bundt Cakes of Coralville, Pat and Melissa were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in 2022 while attending a Nothing Bundt Cakes conference in Orlando. They stopped in for lunch one afternoon and loved their meal, but were disappointed to learn the brand didn't have much presence in the Midwest. In 2023, they decided to expand their business portfolio and wanted to bring another exciting food concept to their community. After researching the brand and recalling their amazing dining experience, they knew Chicken Salad Chick would be the perfect investment. Having already run a successful franchise together, they were confident in their ability to work as a team once again. The Ingles' daughters, Lana and Ella, are also excited to help out in the kitchen, eagerly taking on the role of unofficial taste testers for the family's newest venture.

"We're excited to open the very first Chicken Salad Chick in Iowa in Coralville," said Pat Ingle, co-franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Coralville. "Coralville is ready for a fresh, fun, and new dining option. We've seen too many places lose focus on customer service and community values, and we're committed to bringing that back. Our goal is to create a space where people can come together and leave feeling better than when they arrived. We can't wait to connect with our neighbors and share Chicken Salad Chick's delicious menu with them soon!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Coralville restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, a private dining area, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're extremely proud to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Iowa, marking our 20th state of operation," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We see tremendous business potential in Coralville, especially with six colleges in the area and strong local business support in Iowa City and the neighboring communities. We believe our welcoming atmosphere and delicious food will resonate here. We're also always eager to partner with franchise owners like Pat, Melissa and Becky, who truly reflect our values and are passionate about serving their community. Their prior restaurant franchising experience, paired with their commitment to excellence, make them the ideal team to introduce our brand to Iowans."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Coralville team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Coralville, the restaurant will be raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois.

Donations help provide comfort, care and kindness to families when they must travel for needed medical care for their child.

Chicken Salad Chick of Coralville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCoralvilleIA/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Must purchase Chick Meal to qualify. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 bag per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 20 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

