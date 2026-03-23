CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TAPS INDUSTRY VETERAN JILL THOMAS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Thomas brings extensive expertise in brand, digital, loyalty, and emerging payments strategy to guide brand growth

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, today announced the appointment of Jill Thomas as Chief Marketing Officer. Thomas brings more than 20 years of experience leading brand, digital, and growth strategies across the consumer, sports, and retail sectors. In her new role, Thomas will lead all brand and marketing functions, overseeing national consumer marketing, digital and loyalty strategy, menu innovation support, and guest experience initiatives.

"I'm honored to join Chicken Salad Chick at such an exciting moment in its evolution," said Jill Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer, Chicken Salad Chick. "The brand has built a powerful connection with its guests and franchise owners by delivering genuine hospitality and a differentiated menu. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen that connection, unlock new growth opportunities, and continue elevating the guest experience across every touchpoint."

Thomas joins Chicken Salad Chick following six years at PGA TOUR Superstore, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Retail and e-commerce. In that role, she led fan engagement, lifecycle marketing, and digital commerce initiatives, driving measurable gains in loyalty, lifetime value, and omnichannel performance. She also served as Governor of the Atlanta Drive Golf Club in the TGL League, contributing to a tech-forward, fan-centric sports experience.

"While my background spans both retail and restaurant businesses, coming from my most recent role outside the traditional restaurant path allows me to apply a fresh perspective to Chicken Salad Chick and bring ideas and capabilities that have been evolving quickly in other consumer industries," added Thomas.

Prior to PGA TOUR Superstore, Thomas held senior marketing leadership roles at Edible Brands, Cinnabon, Bloomin' Brands, Yum! Brands, Disney Parks & Resorts, and Publix Super Markets. Her time at Disney Parks & Resorts played a pivotal role in shaping her leadership philosophy, reinforcing the importance of brand storytelling, deep customer understanding, and delivering a consistent, high-quality guest experience at every step. Her career spans both quick-service and full-service restaurant categories with deep expertise in brand positioning, CRM/loyalty, digital transformation, and performance marketing.

"Jill's ability to connect data-driven strategy with meaningful guest experiences makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "As we continue to scale the brand, her background across restaurants, retail, and e-commerce paired with her passion for building high-performing teams will help accelerate our growth and deepen engagement with both guests and franchise owners."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Thomas will lead Chicken Salad Chick's integrated marketing strategy as the brand continues its nationwide expansion. She will oversee brand development, national and local marketing, digital and loyalty initiatives, and menu innovation support, while strengthening the systems and analytics that drive guest acquisition, engagement, and retention. She will also focus on further modernizing the brand's marketing approach by enhancing data and insight capabilities, strengthening its digital ecosystem, and evolving storytelling to remain culturally relevant while preserving the warmth and Southern charm that define the brand.

Thomas has been recognized as a leading voice in digital, CRM/loyalty, and emerging payments strategy, and has spoken at numerous industry forums. She holds an MBA from the University of Florida and a bachelor's degree in advertising from Florida Southern College. She is also active in community and youth development initiatives, including board service with The First Tee Metro Atlanta. As a significant addition to the team, Thomas's appointment as CMO further strengthens Chicken Salad Chick's executive leadership and reinforces the brand's ongoing commitment to cultivating accomplished, high-impact female business leaders.

For more information on the brand, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick