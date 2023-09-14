Chickpea Market size to increase by USD 7.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chickpea market is expected to grow by USD 7.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item is notably driving the chickpea market. However, factors such as Uncertainty in rainfall affecting the chickpea crop production may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (desi chickpea and kabuli chickpea), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chickpea Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Convenience stores and grocery stores are important distribution channels for selling chickpeas. The number of convenience stores in other major countries such as the UK, China , India , and Japan is also increasing. The global presence of convenience stores and supermarkets is the result of increasing urbanization and changes in people's lifestyles. The growth of organized retailing in developed and developing economies has made supermarkets and hypermarkets the most popular distribution channels for chickpeas and related products. In addition, factors aimed at creating a unique shopping experience for consumers, discounts in supermarkets and hypermarkets as well as innovative shelf displays encouraged them to purchase green beans. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 85% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing popularity and annual consumption of chickpeas show the high value of this bean in the region and the great potential it offers to farmers. Traditionally grown in temperate climates, the cultivation of chickpeas is known to improve the physical, chemical, and biological properties of the soil. In addition, mung beans are important crops in developing countries such as India and Pakistan in Asia . South Asia is the highest producer and consumer of chickpeas in the APAC region. Furthermore, in the region, Australia is a major producer of chickpeas and exports to major consumer countries such as India and Gulf countries. Irrigation efficiency and chickpea seed variety have been significantly improved in India. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The chickpea market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc., AdasCan Grain Corp., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Anu Foods, Ardent Mills LLC, ATC Group India, Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Cono Trading International AG, DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP, GEEWIN EXIM, Hippeas Inc., Nature Bio Foods Ltd., Nature Pulse Botanicals Pvt. Ltd., Organic Products India, Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Shri Mahavir Group, Shubhlaxmi Industries, SunOpta Inc., VAD Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.

