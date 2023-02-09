Chico's FAS Jay Topper Joins Logicbroker's Board of Directors

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Logicbroker continues to position itself as the global leader in Supply Chain Experience Management (SCXM) eCommerce solutions, the organization has expanded its Board of Directors to include Jay Topper, Chief Digital Officer of Chico's (NYSE:CHS) FAS. With more than 20 years of digital experience at Vitacost, Rosetta Stone, and FTD, Topper will help Logicbroker continue to provide best-in-class Drop Ship, Marketplace, and Supply Chain Visibility solutions for B2B and D2C eCommerce operations.

"Logicbroker is excited to bring Jay on to our Board of Directors," Peyman Zamani, CEO of Logicbroker said. "As Logicbroker has transformed into a SCXM organization, we recognized Jay's extremely valuable knowledge of digital retail experience and wanted to bring him on as quickly as possible. We didn't want a new board member that would attend the quarterly meetings and disappear, with Jay we know we are getting a partner, collaborator, and knowledgebase that will help Logicbroker, its customers, and its partners experience unparalleled growth and supply chain resiliency."

Prior to joining Chico's FAS and the Logicbroker Board, Topper served as Chief Digital Officer at FTD, where, as the P&L leader, he was instrumental in driving the company's eCommerce business, products, and technology. Topper's work helped facilitate FTD's functions, supply chain, and eCommerce operations leading to a dramatic and successful turn-around.

A former Commissioned Officer in the United States Coast Guard, Topper received his master's degree in Telecommunications and Computing Management from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and his bachelor's degree in Mathematical Sciences from the United States Coast Guard Academy.

"I am incredibly excited to join Peyman on Logicbroker's Board of Directors," Topper said. "The market for their solutions is growing, they have a superiorly architected product suite, and most importantly, a fantastic team. This, combined with a growth-focused partner in K1 Investment Management, offers a unique hyper-growth opportunity."

Logicbroker is the premier Supply Chain Experience Management (SCXM) eCommerce platform. Our unique B2B and D2C offerings give manufacturers and retailers a single source of truth for their supply chain, yielding real-time visibility and communications, higher compliance rates, lower transaction costs, and exceptional customer experiences. Through drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility solutions, Logicbroker can help your organization achieve Supply Chain Excellence.

Our integrated suite connects all participants of an organization's supply chain regardless of the type of business model: owned inventory, drop ship, or marketplace. We work with mid-market and Enterprise manufacturers and retailers across a number of verticals including Health & Wellness, Home Improvement, Consumer Electronics, Toys & Babies, and Consumer Packaged Goods and service brands such as Samsung, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, Coca-Cola, and RiteAid.

