Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Selects Google Cloud's AI to Power GenAI.mil

First AI technology on GenAI.mil, delivering IL5-authorized generative AI department-wide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) selected Google Cloud's Gemini for Government to serve as the first enterprise AI deployed on the U.S. Department of War (DoW)'s GenAI.mil to 3 million civilian and military personnel.

Gemini for Government is an enterprise-grade, AI-optimized platform that unites the best of Google's FedRAMP High and DoW Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorized commercial cloud, industry-leading AI models, and agentic solutions to support government agencies' unclassified business processes. DoW users will have access to these robust capabilities, including Google-quality enterprise search, which is designed to significantly boost workforce productivity by streamlining complex administrative tasks. Examples include summarizing policy handbooks, generating project-specific compliance checklists, extracting key terms from statements of work, and creating detailed risk assessments for operational planning. The platform enables DoW to implement IL5 data sovereignty controls to protect DoW's data and accelerate organization objectives like modernizing legacy systems and improving real-time decision-making.

As one of the world's largest employers, the DoW's adoption of Gemini for Government highlights the technology platform's unique ability to deliver secure, sovereign, and enterprise-ready AI that supports the department's modernization and productivity goals.

Foundational AI to Enhance Productivity

As the first AI technology deployed on GenAI.mil, Gemini for Government will enable the DoW's vision of making frontier AI tools available to the entire Department. Its selection is rooted in capabilities that align with the DoW's mandate for speed and security:

Secure IL5 authorization and data sovereignty: Gemini for Government will be deployed at IL5 on GenAI.mil. This will enable DoW to process its sensitive data in a secure, software-defined sovereign cloud environment. The data used by the DoW on this platform is never used to train Google's public models.

DoW personnel can use Gemini for Government for unclassified work. Examples include simplifying personnel onboarding, automating redundant administrative tasks, and accelerating contracting workflows. Scale, interoperability, and continuous innovation: Gemini for Government provides the DoW with the commercial scale, resilience, and the enterprise-grade user experience to accelerate business process outcomes. It is designed for continuous innovation, ensuring the DoW can keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape through the timely and seamless integration of new and improved models.

"Google has partnered with U.S. government agencies at all levels for decades to bring our cutting edge technologies to the public sector," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "Through this deployment of Google Cloud's 'Gemini for Government' offering, more than 3 million civilian and military personnel will be able to access the same advanced AI that businesses use every day to drive administrative efficiency and greater business productivity. This is a significant step in accelerating AI adoption across the public sector – all hosted within Google's secure and reliable systems."

"This is a pivotal moment for government modernization. The DoW is setting a new standard by choosing Gemini for Government as the foundational, trusted AI technology for their entire workforce, and as the first AI solution deployed via GenAI.mil," said Karen Dahut, CEO, Google Public Sector. "Our deep commitment to security, sovereign data protection, and the unique power of AI gives the DoW the ability to equip all of their personnel with modern tools to solve operational and productivity challenges with unprecedented speed."

