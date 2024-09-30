Chief Health Officer Dr. Ryan Vega of Vantiq to Address Future of AI in Healthcare at GenAI World 2024

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq, the leader in real-time intelligent platforms, is thrilled to announce that Chief Health Officer Dr. Ryan Vega will present at Generative AI World 2024, taking place at the InterContinental Boston from October 7-8.

Dr. Vega will be speaking on October 7 at 1:55 PM EST in a presentation titled "Intelligent Clinical Systems: Moving Beyond the AI Hype." This prestigious event gathers global AI leaders, innovators and investors to explore cutting-edge advancements in generative AI, with a special focus on real-world applications across industries.

Vantiq's GenAI intelligent platform is creating the smartest hospitals and healthcare systems, allowing healthcare providers to respond in real time to critical situations. By integrating data from patient monitoring devices, facility operations, and care workflows, Vantiq's platform enables healthcare facilities to operate more efficiently, providing superior patient care. From optimizing hospital workflows to supporting remote care, Vantiq's technology is setting the foundation for smarter, more adaptive healthcare environments.

To learn more about how Vantiq is transforming healthcare with intelligent applications or to connect with the team at Generative AI World, visit us online at vantiq.com.

About Vantiq's Smartest Applications for Healthcare

Vantiq stands at the forefront of technological innovation, drawing from over a century of experience to advance software automation with Generative AI. Our patented Intelligent Platform empowers organizations to swiftly create the smartest real-time applications and systems that address modern challenges—from optimizing everyday business processes and enhancing customer outcomes to effectively managing disasters and health crises. By automating intelligent decision-making based on situational awareness, our platform facilitates rapid response and proactive interventions, significantly enhancing safety, resilience, and sustainability across the globe. Committed to harnessing AI as a transformative force for good, Vantiq is passionately dedicated to building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world.

