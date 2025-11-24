Vantiq, Keyin College, and Global Organizations Join Forces with NL Health Services to Drive Digital Health Innovation

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfoundland and Labrador's own Keyin College is teaming up with global leaders Huron, a professional services firm, and Vantiq, the leading platform for end-to-end real-time AI orchestration, in an exciting new collaboration with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services (NLHS). The group has been officially pre-qualified as an Innovation Partner under NLHS's 2025–2026 Innovation Strategy, opening the door to new digital health training and technology initiatives that will strengthen healthcare delivery across the province.

This collaboration will combine local leadership with global industry expertise to help NLHS improve patient care, modernize systems, and build a future-ready healthcare workforce. Together, the organizations will co-design solutions that advance the goals of the Health Accord NL and support the province's long-term vision for a more sustainable, innovative health system.

"This is a proud moment for Newfoundland and Labrador," said Craig Tucker, Co-Owner of Keyin College. "By combining our deep local roots with the global expertise of Huron and Vantiq, we're equipping our healthcare workforce with the skills and technology they need to thrive in a digital-first future."

As the lead, Keyin College brings 45 years of educational leadership and a province-wide campus network that mirrors NLHS's reach. Its agile micro-credential programs will support rapid workforce development for major digital health projects, including the implementation of Epic, the province's new electronic health record system.

Huron delivers world-class implementation tailored to each organization's needs, backed by a proven track record of results across more than 800 health systems. With over 3,500 healthcare-focused consultants, including more than 130 EHR-certified experts, Huron strives to drive every engagement with measurable outcomes and lasting transformation.

Vantiq adds powerful, real-time AI technology that transforms live data into actionable insights — powering innovations like smarter emergency room coordination, predictive patient flow, and intelligent resource management.

Working closely with NLHS's Healthcare Innovation Team (HIT), and Healthcare Innovation Acceleration Centre (HIAC), the collaborative will deliver localized training, develop AI-powered pilot projects, support value-based procurement, and build a strong culture of innovation among healthcare leaders and staff.

"This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to reimagine how care can be delivered," said Alene Cuellar, Managing Director at Huron. "By combining Huron's deep experience in healthcare and digital transformation with the innovative technology from Vantiq and local leadership of Keyin, we're helping NL Health Services create a more connected, data-driven health system. The ultimate positive impact will be felt by patients and providers alike with more seamless care and stronger clinical insights."

"AI has the power to dramatically transform healthcare," said Dr. Ryan Vega, Chief Health Officer at Vantiq. "By leveraging Vantiq's state-of-the-art real-time AI orchestration platform, this partnership will bring transformation from ideas to reality, impacting patients and those that care for them across Newfoundland and Labrador today."

