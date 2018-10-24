Chief Innovation Officer Juergen Mueller to Join SAP SE Board

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that Chief Innovation Officer Juergen Mueller (36) will join the company's Executive Board as head of Technology and Innovation, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Mueller has held his current role since 2016. He will retain his existing areas of responsibilities, and as member of the board he will also oversee SAP's platform and development business.

"Thanks to Juergen Mueller's dedication and hard work, SAP is a leader in machine learning, blockchain and many other innovative technology areas. His expertise makes him the perfect choice to work with the Executive Board to drive SAP's innovation agenda," said Professor Hasso Plattner, chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE.

Other Changes to the SAP Executive Board

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, Bernd Leukert (51) and Michael Kleinemeier (61) will jointly lead SAP Digital Business Services. Kleinemeier will retire from SAP's Executive Board at the end of 2019 and Leukert will become sole head of the business.

Also effective Jan. 1, 2019, Christian Klein (38), head of Global Business Operations and chief operating officer of SAP, will assume responsibility for SAP S/4HANA®, SAP's flagship product. This means that all the company's core applications units will report directly to the Executive Board.

The board areas for Cloud Business Group (Rob Enslin), Global Customer Operations (Adaire Fox-Martin and Jennifer Morgan), Global Finance and Administration (Luka Mucic) and Human Resources (Stefan Ries) remain unchanged.

