Chief Marketer Names August Jackson to the 2020 List of Top 200 Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August Jackson has been named to the 2020 Chief Marketer 200 in the category of Top B2B Experiential Agencies for its third consecutive year. The CM200 is the industry's only comprehensive list of the best engagement and experience agencies across 11 marketing categories and specialties and shines the spotlight on the fastest-growing channels of marketing.

"Female-led AJ is an industry go-to when it comes to inspiring action," wrote Chief Marketer in their CM200 editorial announcement. "In the past three years, [August Jackson] has seen a 40 percent growth in revenue, grown its team and expanded its capabilities, [including] a new employee engagement practice [that] will help meet the demands of all this growth."

Chief Marketer 200 was first created in 2018, and August Jackson has had the honor of being included since the list's inception. Chief Marketer editors fielded applications from around the country and chose winners based on insightful client testimonials, high caliber work, case study submissions, innovative and creative executions, and inspiring concepts that are propelling the industry forward. The 200 agencies selected for this year's program are thought leaders in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.

"It's a real thrill to achieve this honor for a third year in a row," says Laura Shuler, CEO, August Jackson. "We love to see how our work helps put our clients' purpose into practice in the most human way… through engagement, inspiration and action."

Why is this experiential award program so important today? "Many of the marketing disciplines that were once considered 'below the line' have come into their own and become some of the most powerful tools in the marketing mix," says Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer. "We created the CM200 to shine a spotlight on this fast-growing agency community and to help marketers find the partners that will help them craft the kind of campaigns that modern consumers demand."

For organizations that need highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the agency that puts purpose into practice. We align and activate communities of people around a shared sense of purpose to drive organizational success. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes events and experiences, branding and communications, fundraising campaign development, and employee engagement. In the last year, we've been recognized for our work and our culture by Crain's, Event Marketer, Chief Marketer and the Communicator Awards. August Jackson is a 100-person agency with a presence in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. www.augustjackson.com

