Chief of The DataFlow Group named best CEO in his industry in the 2021 Business Worldwide CEO Awards

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunil Kumar of the DataFlow Group has been named in the 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. The innovative head was the outright winner in his category, 'Best CEO in the Global Risk Services Industry'.

The aim of the CEO Awards is to identify and honour the most respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other businesses awards that focus on the overall success of a company, the spotlight here is instead on the success of individuals who make those corporations tick– executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give worthy individuals the recognition they deserve, whilst using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Innovation, strategic growth and marketplace expertise has enabled the DataFlow Group to strengthen its foothold within the professional verification space. Sunil Kumar has led the company through rapid growth, despite a tempestuous economic environment.

Established in 2006, the company specialises in background screening compliance, upholding its vision of 'Protecting Communities' by providing the highest quality employment risk management services to governments, governmental bodies, licensing authorities and regulators worldwide. Its strength lies within offering the highest standard of verification, continually evolving the range of services on offer.

The term 'verification' means different things to different companies. For some, it's a cursory glance over a degree certificate, but The DataFlow Group offers the most superior level of verification, known as Primary Source Verification (PSV). The process offers the highest level of accuracy available when verifying the authenticity of any document, by going directly to the source that issued it for authentication.

In parallel to a long-standing presence and high-quality services, Sunil has built teams in strategic global locations to best serve the company's many clients. Today it boasts working relationships with over 100,000 education institutions, employers and issuing authorities from over 200 countries and territories. This global reach, alongside the continual innovation and evolution of The DataFlow Group's suite of products and services, places Sunil and his team in the strongest possible position to uncover fraudulent credentials.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Sunil explained the key to his success: "Overall, it's really a multitude of keys which work together to unlock the ongoing success we have experienced in various industries and geographies. These include embracing and promoting an analytical approach towards business, being at the forefront of trends within our industry and building a strong team that is integral to the future success of the company. For myself, and for other aspiring CEOs, a problem-solving attitude towards eliminating anything that causes bottlenecks in processes is essential. If you have the ability to streamline your offering as much as possible and work out how you can really help and add value to clients, this is a huge success factor."

