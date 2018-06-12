Chihuly glass sculptures, concerts under the stars help make summer shine at Biltmore this year

Chihuly at Biltmore

Meandering through the mesmerizing display of Dale Chihuly's enormous shining glass sculptures in the estate's historic gardens has the makings of a perfect summer day. Chihuly at Biltmore is the first large-scale art exhibit the estate has hosted. Each of the vivid installations is highlighted by a complementary landscape design created by Biltmore's horticulture team in collaboration with the Chihuly team.

The gardens are open on select evenings for the first time during reservation-only Chihuly Nights at Biltmore. At nightfall, the artwork is illuminated to showcase their colors and shapes. Guests may take in sunset views of the Blue Ridge Mountains; enjoy live music in the gardens; and choose from a selection of wines from an alfresco wine bar. Chihuly Nights at Biltmore is offered throughout the exhibition's run.

The Biltmore Concert Series

Summer nights heat up when stars take the stage on the South Terrace of Biltmore House during the Biltmore Concert Series. This year's line-up features Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Night Ranger; Jay Leno; Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, for KING & COUNTRY and Lauren Daigle; and The Temptations and The Four Tops.

Vanderbilt Travels Railway Model Train

George Vanderbilt's railway travels are highlighted in a 250-foot long model train display in Antler Hill Village this summer. Model trains run along intricately designed track loops, passing by miniature versions of the Biltmore Rail Depot, the USS Vanderbilt Steamship, Eiffel Tower, Arc De Triomphe, London Bridge, and more.

Stay overnight for the ultimate summer escape

Experience gracious hospitality with a luxurious package celebrating summer holidays at The Inn on Biltmore Estate, or relax with a more casual stay at Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate.

Summer specials

Kids Free: Kids 16 and younger are admitted to the estate for the day for free (with ticketed adult), now through Labor Day.

Father's Day: On Sunday, June 17 , treat Dad to Biltmore and save off the regular daytime admission price. Dads can visit for just $25 on Father's day with the purchase of one adult or youth daytime admission ticket.

On , treat Dad to Biltmore and save off the regular daytime admission price. Dads can visit for just on Father's day with the purchase of one adult or youth daytime admission ticket. Save on admission: Receive $10 off ticket price if visit is booked seven or more days in advance.

