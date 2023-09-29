Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County Appoints Keenon Krick as Chief Executive Officer

STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County (CAPC) proudly announces the appointment of Keenon Krick as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 16, 2023. Mr. Krick's distinguished career in business, education, nonprofits, and social services makes him well-suited to lead CAPC into a new era of success.

Keenon Krick, Chief Executive Officer

With a career marked by a commitment to fundraising, donor relations, and organizational leadership, Keenon Krick has raised and managed over $100 million, directly impacting the lives of countless individuals through education, intervention, prevention, and social service programs. He is known for his ambition, determination, and unwavering focus on achieving results. In his new role, Keenon Krick will oversee all aspects of CAPC's operations, serving as a spokesperson and fundraiser, nurturing a dynamic board of directors, maintaining financial oversight, fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, and providing visionary leadership for the organization's future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keenon as our new CEO," said Janine Kaeslin, Board Chair of CAPC. "His extensive experience and impressive track record in fundraising and organizational leadership will be invaluable in advancing CAPC's mission to protect children and strengthen families in our community."

Upon his appointment, Keenon Krick said, "I am truly honored and excited to join the Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County. This is a remarkable opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families in our community. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team at CAPC to continue their vital mission."

CAPC's mission is to safeguard children and enhance the well-being of families in the San Joaquin Valley. Mr. Krick's proven expertise and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion position him to successfully build upon CAPC's legacy of service.

Keenon Krick's appointment follows a rigorous national search and recruitment process that attracted over 50 applicants, facilitated by Envision Consulting, LLC.

Envision Consulting is a boutique firm that specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Envision's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is integrated throughout its practices, which include a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision making. In 2023, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color for the third year in a row.

