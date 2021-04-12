Children in Springfield Receive Shoes through Charitable Partnership

ST. LOUIS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health and Shoes from the Heart once again partnered to make a difference in children's lives by donating a simple, yet essential need – shoes. Together, both organizations gave away more than 90 pairs of shoes to deserving children at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club on North Fremont Avenue.

"Shoes may seem like a very simple thing, but to a child without any, they can mean everything," said Donnie Bonuchi, Founder of Shoes from the Heart. "We're thankful to partner with Home State Health once again to help us on our journey and transform the lives of children through simple acts of kindness."

Both organizations identified the children in need at the North Fremont location. Since 2012, Shoes from the Heart has provided more than 200,000 shoes to children across Missouri. This latest event represents a continuation of the partnership between Home State Health and Shoes from the Heart, who have teamed up multiple times over the years to support children in underserved communities.

"At Home State Health, we are committed to growing and strengthening our communities," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Home State Health. "We are pleased to again partner with Shoes from the Heart and support their important work for children in Missouri."

In addition, Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough and Missouri State Representative Betsy Fogle, both who represent Springfield, partnered on the event and were in attendance to assist with fitting children for shoes.

"I'm so proud to be part of a community with citizens and business partners who consistently step up to help others," said Lincoln Hough, Missouri State Senator from District 30.

"Partnering with Shoes from the Heart and the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield is one my favorite things I have done since taking office. No words can describe the joy of providing new shoes to kids in my community. Senator Hough and I are very lucky to have the Boys and Girls Club in our district, and are thankful for the amazing organizations who help make our community stronger," said Betsy Fogle, Missouri State Representative from District 135.

Home State Health has been supporting Missouri residents since 2012 across its MO HealthNet, Allwell, and Ambetter plans. For more information about Home State Health's programs and other healthcare support, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals by performing operations for Ambetter, a federal insurance marketplace product, underwritten by Celtic Insurance (an affiliated company). Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

About Shoes from the Heart

Shoes from the Heart was established in 2012 by Cindy Bonuchi. Her idea began in a Sunday school class while discussing "What can you do to give back to your community, no questions asked?" Her vision was to help children in need by providing new tennis shoes to them. Cindy decided to establish Shoes from the Heart as a 501C3 organization complete with a twelve member board of directors. The sole mission is to help children in need by providing them with new tennis shoes. For more information on Shoes from the Heart, visit www.shoesfromtheheart.org.

SOURCE Home State Health