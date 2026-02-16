Children's Book Celebrates Democracy On Presidents' Day, Ahead of America's 250th Birthday

50 Stars Go Back to School: The Cheat Sheet That Became the Study Guide

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th Birthday, and as children often navigate challenges such as test anxiety, GrantWatch announces the release of a new children's book designed to blend civic education with emotional resilience. "Fifty Stars Go Back to School: The Cheat Sheet That Became the Study Guide" by Libby Hikind introduces young readers to core principles of democracy and unity through an engaging narrative.

For more information or to purchase the book, visit https://libbyhikind.com/book/fifty-stars-go-back-to-school/.

Fifty Stars Go Back to School: The Cheat Sheet That Became the Study Guide

Introducing "Fifty Stars Go Back to School"

"Presidents' Day is an opportunity to talk about democracy in a way that children can understand," said Hikind. "When young readers see that everyone learns differently and that preparation leads to confidence, civic education becomes positive and empowering."

Inspired by both a national milestone and a personal request, the book addresses the need for accessible civic understanding. Author Libby Hikind, recognized an opportunity to introduce young children to democracy in a positive way while also addressing the relatable challenge of test anxiety . By personifying the fifty stars of the American flag, the story transforms complex civic concepts into an engaging journey for ages 4–10.

A Unique Approach to Civic Education

Unlike traditional civics books, "Fifty Stars Go Back to School" teaches democratic values through storytelling, imagination, and relatable emotions. The narrative integrates themes of preparation, replacing fear, teamwork, and individualized learning styles, making it both educational and emotionally relevant. It provides families, educators, and homeschool programs with a resource to initiate meaningful conversations about the Bill of Rights, the 3 levels of government, shared responsibility, and overcoming anxiety through preparation.

A companion activity edition, "Fifty Stars Go Back to School: Color the Story," further reinforces literacy and civics learning through interactive exercises and illustrations. This comprehensive resource combines the full story text with civics questions and learning tools.

The books are available in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, and ePub editions, with the activity book in softcover, through https://libbyhikind.com/ and major retailers.

As Founder and CEO of GrantWatch.com, Hikind has long supported civic and educational initiatives by connecting schools and nonprofit organizations with funding opportunities nationwide. Her new children's book reflects her ongoing commitment to strengthening civic literacy and fostering thoughtful engagement in American life.

Media Contact: [email protected], (561) 249-4129

Founded by Libby Hikind, author of The Queen of Grants: From Teacher to Grant Writer to CEO, GrantWatch.com is the largest advanced grant search engine in the United States. Featuring over 11,500 currently available verified grants in 61 funding categories, GrantWatch lists grants for nonprofits, small businesses, government agencies, and individuals.

Its suite of tools, including the AI Grant Writing tool, AI Grant Search, and My Grant Calendar, Foundation Directory, and Grant Recipient Directory, simplifies the grant process from search to submission. With MemberPlus+ upgrades offering full eligibility details and application access, and a weekly GrantTalk podcast, GrantWatch continues to redefine how America discovers and secures funding.

SOURCE GrantWatch