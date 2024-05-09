Children's Brain Tumor Network Introduces New "CBTN Champions" Giving Tier to Broaden Support for Researchers and Kids

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN), a global leader in pediatric brain tumor research, shares its latest philanthropic initiative: the CBTN "Champions" tier. With an annual giving threshold of $10,000, this new level aims to engage a broader community of supporters in advancing the CBTN mission of transforming the landscape of childhood brain cancer.

CBTN values the input and collaboration of patient foundations, recognizing their vital roles in driving progress. Relationships with these foundations extend beyond philanthropic giving; they represent partnerships built on shared goals and a commitment to keep patients at the center of research. From its inception, patient families have been the driving force behind CBTN, demanding collaboration and innovation. With the Champions level, CBTN aims to further empower patient foundations of all sizes, ensuring they have the resources and knowledge to advocate effectively for research progress.

Every dollar raised for CBTN is instrumental in collecting data for researchers, providing resources to the research community, advocating for further funds, and ultimately improving outcomes for kids with brain tumor diagnoses.

The CBTN Champions tier provides an accessible opportunity for individuals and organizations to actively participate in the CBTN mission. And more partners mean more progress. This tier complements our existing "Executive Council," composed of generous donors who contribute $25,000 or more annually to ensure that supporters of all levels can play a meaningful role in advancing our cause.

"Our Executive Council members and Champions are at the forefront of our vision to transform the landscape of pediatric brain tumor research," explains Gerri Trooskin, CBTN Director of Partnerships. "Their generosity and commitment empower us to push boundaries, foster innovation, and make a difference for families worldwide."

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)

Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a collaborative research enterprise with the aim to accelerate treatments to accelerate treatments for children with brain tumors. Collectively, the 35 international member institutions comprising CBTN have enrolled more than 5,000 study participants and more than 70,000 biospecimen samples to create the world's most comprehensive repository of childhood brain tumors. The CBTN suite of cloud-based informatics and analytics platforms enables researchers to collaborate in real-time on behalf of children diagnosed with a brain tumor. To learn more about becoming a CBTN Champion, please visit the CBTN partnerships web page .

