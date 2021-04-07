Children's Charity Creates Bitcoin Superhero "Billy Bitcoin" To Encourage Bitcoin Donations

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Songs of Love Foundation became the first national children's charity to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations back in 2013. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Songs of Love has created Bitcoin superhero "Billy Bitcoin" who makes an appeal for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations. Since 1996, the Songs of Love Foundation has brought smiles to the faces of seriously ill children and teens by creating for each one of them a one-of-a-kind personalized "song of love" that is all about what they love in their lives. Over 36,000 children all over the world have experienced the thrill of receiving their very own "songs of love".

Songs of Love Superhero Billy Bitcoin!

To see Billy Bitcoin in action and to donate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies visit songsoflove.org/billybitcoin.

Contact: John Beltzer, President and Founder- Songs of Love Foundation

Phone: 917-750-8222

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Songs of Love Foundation

Related Links

https://www.songsoflove.org/

