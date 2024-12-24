Children's Colorado Signs Agreement with TriWest to Preserve Access to Pediatric Care for Military Families

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last several days, Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) has negotiated a new agreement with TriWest Healthcare Alliance (TriWest) to remain in network with TRICARE, the healthcare insurance program for uniformed service members, veterans and their families. The agreement is effective Jan. 1, 2025. Under the new agreement, TRICARE patients will maintain full access to our care and services across Colorado.

Children's Colorado has worked closely with TriWest and achieved concessions in the new contract that will help us maintain access to care, however, we will continue to work with TriWest on additional long-term changes to the contract.

"While we are optimistic about this first step in ensuring our military families continue to receive the care they need, TRICARE reimbursement rates remain well below the cost of providing care," said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children's Colorado, the region's only safety-net, nonprofit pediatric hospital system. "We will continue engaging with the Department of Defense and elected officials to ensure that Children's Colorado can maintain high-quality, specialty pediatric care for all kids in Colorado. If the federal TRICARE program does not fundamentally change the way it values children and child health, our healthcare system will struggle and access to pediatric care for military children will continue to be at risk in Colorado and across the country."

Patient families who have questions about their child's care can find more information at https://www.childrenscolorado.org/tricare.

