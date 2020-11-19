Children's Hospital Colorado Earns Magnet Re-Designation for the Fourth Time

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) once again has received the highest international recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®. Today, Chief Nursing Executive Pat Givens, DHA, EdM, RN, NEA-BC and SVP of Patient Care Services, was notified by the Magnet Recognition Program® to congratulate Children's Colorado for achieving Magnet designation for the fourth consecutive time.

"This re-designation is a testament to our extraordinary pediatric nurses during a year when our processes and resilience have been put to the test," Givens said. "I find myself in awe as I look back on the efficiency and tenacity of our nursing teams as they implemented new ways to meet patient needs during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and I am constantly inspired by their dedication to our hospital's mission to provide incredibly different care."

To comply with COVID-19 hospital guidance, the thorough August evaluation was the first entirely virtual Magnet visit. Over a period of four days, appraisers from the Magnet Recognition Program were guided through multiple departments in the hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus and satellite locations via several wireless computer workstations-on-wheels. Presentations of nursing excellence were shared virtually in a conference room, where a command center successfully operated a switchboard and multiple call-in lines.

"The team stepped up to create a positive review experience by flawlessly executing a virtual visit, which we were told was one of the Magnet appraisers' best visits," Givens said. "It was no easy feat, but the units and teams virtually showcased nursing research, communicated the culture of our organization and shared tips for creating resiliency and camaraderie among staff during a pandemic. Not only was the team prepared to share our accomplishments, we wish we had more time to celebrate the professional nurse practices that positively impact our family-centered care and patient outcomes."

Research demonstrates that patients benefit from visiting a hospital with Magnet status. Magnet hospitals report improved clinical outcomes, fewer patient falls, fewer medication errors, lower mortality rates, and higher patient and family satisfaction. Magnet hospitals also tend to have lower nursing turnover and an improved nurse work environment.

Out of 543 Magnet-designated hospitals internationally, only 89 hold a fourth designation. Children's Colorado is one of only 13 Magnet-recognized hospitals in the state.

In addition to Magnet re-designation, Children's Colorado achieved six exemplars, or areas of distinction. One area of distinction is the hospital's mentorship program for clinical nurses within the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), which showed a significant decrease in new hire clinical nurse staffing turnover and a 9% increase in job satisfaction. The mentorship program was highlighted at three national professional nursing conferences and is deemed a national model for nursing mentorship programs. Another area of distinction is the Children's Colorado Ethics Committee, an interdisciplinary team with advanced ethics training gained through the hospital's formal education program. This team creates and upholds a moral courage policy that helps team members navigate ethical issues and ensure the best possible experience for patients and families.

"Pediatric nurses are remarkable, and our nurses stand apart as some of the most talented, compassionate and dedicated people who find new and better ways, every day, to care for the next generation," said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children's Colorado. "As the world has experienced a rollercoaster year, the nurses at Children's Colorado have remained steadfast and resolute in advocating for effective, kind, patient-centered care. Our pediatric health system is made better because of their consistent, devoted work and passion to help every person who enters our doors. I'm humbled and honored to consider myself a team member among these truly remarkable nurses working the frontlines of the ever-evolving pediatric nursing field."

The Magnet designation is recognized at all Children's Hospital Colorado Denver Metro locations and the Briargate Outpatient Care Facility in Colorado Springs, Colo. Under the new leadership of Kathie Seerup, MSHA, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of Children's Colorado's Southern Region, the team at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs is beginning their Magnet journey for a first designation.

Only 8.6% of U.S. hospitals achieve Magnet designation. Out of 543 hospitals currently designated as Magnet organizations internationally, only 47 pediatric organizations have been recognized by Magnet. Children's Colorado initially was designated a Magnet hospital in 2005 and was recognized again in 2011 and 2015. Hospitals must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality.

"This is a rare and well-deserved recognition of Children's Colorado's exceptional nursing practices and the organization's dedication to hiring top talent who provide innovative care to kids from across the nation," said Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Magnet Recognition Program® Commission Executive Committee Member, American Nurses Credentialing Center.

About Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top 10 children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including its location on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and across the region. In 2019, Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs opened as the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org , or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter .

Children's Hospital Colorado complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-720-777-9800.

CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-720-777-9800.

http://www.hhs.gov/civil-rights/for-individuals/section-1557

About the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world, identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.

