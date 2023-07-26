Children's Hospital Colorado Launches State's First Pediatric Precision Medicine Institute

News provided by

Children's Hospital Colorado

26 Jul, 2023, 07:05 ET

Collaborative clinical areas under one roof created to improve care for kids

AURORA, Colo., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) today announced the launch of the Precision Medicine Institute, which will allow experts to more efficiently integrate precision medicine into care provided to patients throughout the hospital. The Precision Medicine Institute uses innovative technology to integrate big data, including genomic data, into each individual patient's care plan to determine the best treatment for each patient.

Continue Reading
Leaders of the Children's Hospital Colorado Precision Medicine Institute (left to right): Gregor Stoddard; Dr. Alisa Gaskell; Dr. Scott Demarest
Leaders of the Children's Hospital Colorado Precision Medicine Institute (left to right): Gregor Stoddard; Dr. Alisa Gaskell; Dr. Scott Demarest

Precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine or genomic medicine, uses the most up-to-date technology and information to address the root causes of a patient's disease, allowing experts to provide more precise diagnoses resulting in more targeted treatment plans, better outcomes and potential pathways to cures. Children's Colorado specialists are pioneering novel precision medicine treatments for numerous childhood diseases such as pediatric cancer, rare neurodegenerative diseases, cystic fibrosis, cardiomyopathy, neuromuscular conditions, genetic and metabolic disease and many others.

"Our investment in precision medicine is critical in that it drives the future of medicine and patient care. The work will focus on diagnostics, therapeutics and education to ensure the most comprehensive and holistic care now while enabling integrated research that will result in future discovery," said David Brumbaugh, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Children's Colorado. "I'm proud of our team who are committed to evolving the state of medicine and advancing access to the best care for patients and their families."

A recent $5 million gift from Elizabeth "Betsy" Searle, Chair of the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation Board of Trustees, will help advance precision medicine to treat and cure childhood diseases such as cancer. Ms. Searle's vision is that it will allow the Children's Colorado team of experts to diagnose children faster, treat them more effectively and develop individually tailored cures that could one day eliminate the effects of devastating diseases.

"Accurate genetic diagnoses form the foundation of precision medicine, and we see genomics and next-generation diagnostics driving more precise treatment and care plans," said Alisa Gaskell, PhD, Scientific Director of the Precision Medicine Institute. "While today we can only diagnose some patients, new technologies and analytical approaches will allow us to understand how genetic makeup affects the course of illness, and that knowledge will help us transform healthcare centered around the unique features of each patient."

Approximately 50% of all rare diseases occur in kids, but diagnosing a disease can take years. State-of-the-art genomic treatments are creating opportunities to treat more diseases and diagnose them faster than ever before.

"It is an exciting time in medicine where previously untreatable conditions now have therapies being developed," said Scott Demarest, MD, Clinical Director of the Precision Medicine Institute. "Children's Colorado is uniquely positioned to advance genomic therapies in partnership with our vibrant research community on the Anschutz Medical Campus and generous donors. Together, we are using technology to integrate advancements into everyday patient care."

"Philosophically, we believe that precision medicine is just medicine," said Gregor Stoddard, Administrative Director of the Precision Medicine Institute. "This is why we have to strategically pursue our ambitions with an eye toward equity and sustainability. In the era of big data, we have an obligation to drive the best care and rapid advancements, while being responsible stewards of our patient's most intimate data."

Health equity is a crucial commitment of precision medicine efforts at Children's Colorado. By increasing access to genetic testing, the genetic information of individuals from various underrepresented groups is regularly collected. Historically, underrepresented groups have been missing from large-scale genomic data sets, and increased genomic testing at Children's Colorado will allow for improved health equity across patient populations.

"We hope that over time our ability to capture more data will allow us to acquire better answers for our patients, and to ensure that other institutions and labs will benefit from a larger, more diverse pool of pediatric data that helps us understand what's natural variation and what's something that is actually medically impactful," said Dr. Demarest.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO
Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.  

Children's Hospital Colorado complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.
ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-720-777-9800.
CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-720-777-9800.

Media Contacts:       
Rachael Fowler, Children's Hospital Colorado     
Pager: 303-890-8314

SOURCE Children's Hospital Colorado

Also from this source

Bill to Improve Outcomes for Kids with Complex Mental Health Needs Becomes Law

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.