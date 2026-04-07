Children's Hospital Colorado Now In-Network for Anthem Pathway EPO Members

This addition includes all four Children's Hospital Colorado campuses along the Front Range

DENVER, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, thousands of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado (Anthem) members of the Pathway Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) health plan in Colorado will have in-network access to pediatric specialty care in the Front Range at more than 10 Children's Hospital Colorado pediatric locations.

This addition only applies to Anthem Pathway EPO members whose health plan is offered through their employer – this does not apply to Individual health plans.

"We're excited by this extension of our long-term partnership with Children's Hospital Colorado that will provide more Anthem members with greater access to local pediatric care," said Matt Pickett, president of Anthem in Colorado. "Anthem is committed to expanding access to high quality providers which in turn helps lower the cost of healthcare for our members."

The following Children's Hospital Colorado locations are now in-network for Pathway EPO members:

"It is vital for children to have access to quality healthcare services and supports so they can grow up healthy and strong," said Suzy Jaeger, senior vice president and chief patient experience and access officer at Children's Hospital Colorado. "We know that when healthcare is made available closer to home and in the communities where kids live and play, their health outcomes improve. Partnerships like this one advance our mission to extend our expertise and specialty pediatric care to more families across Colorado."

Members can find Children's Hospital Colorado providers now available to them by logging in to Anthem.com/findcare or the Sydney Health mobile app. Children's Hospital Colorado recommends prospective patients contact their insurance company to understand their benefits and coverage and to make sure that both Children's Hospital Colorado and The University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, which employs most of the doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado, participate in their health plan's network. Anthem members can call the number on their member ID card with any questions.

Children's Hospital Colorado has regularly earned national recognition on the U.S. News & World Report 2025-2026 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to only 10 children's hospitals in the United States. Ranked No. 1 in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region, Children's Hospital Colorado continues to lead in pediatric care, innovation and outcomes for families in Colorado and beyond. Children's Hospital Colorado is also the only dedicated Level 1 trauma center in the region, handling the most challenging emergencies and injuries in kids.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Service, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem serves the healthcare needs of 1.5 million Coloradans and is the only health insurance plan available in every county in the state. To improve the health of the communities it serves, Anthem has been focused on the social drivers of health in the Centennial State for 85 years. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado is available at www.anthem.com.

About Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Emily Snooks, Anthem

[email protected]

Shannon Fern, Children's Hospital Colorado

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital Colorado