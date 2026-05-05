New Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools initiative honors 221 schools statewide

More than 126,000 Colorado youth have benefitted from the implementation of evidence-based asthma management practices at school

AURORA, Colo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 221 schools across early childhood, elementary, middle and high school levels have earned Colorado Asthma-Friendly School recognition. This new recognition underscores each school's commitment to comprehensive asthma management and student health throughout the 2025-2026 school year and connects them to a growing local network through the Colorado Comprehensive School-Centered Asthma Program (AsthmaCOMP), supported by Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado).

Asthma is one of the leading causes of chronic disease-related school absenteeism, affecting thousands of Colorado youth and families each year. Research also shows that asthma disproportionately impacts Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native populations. In its first year, the Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools initiative aims to recognize school districts for their collaborative efforts in creating safe environments where students can thrive.

A total of 24 Colorado school districts earned recognition this year, accounting for over 10% of statewide school districts. From participating schools, 137 nurses were involved in the implementation of asthma-friendly practices, positively impacting over 120,000 students. All 71 schools within the Cherry Creek School District and 28 Thompson School District schools met the required criteria to secure recognition, making them two of the most engaged Colorado school districts.

"This first-year milestone is worthy of a statewide celebration, honoring the many schools, nurses and community partners who have dedicated their time and effort to improving the health of their students," said Melanie Gleason, physician assistant at Children's Colorado and associate director of AsthmaCOMP. "Children's Colorado is continuously focused on improving asthma outcomes both within our hospital walls and across the communities we serve, and this engagement from Colorado schools is a testament to that."

To earn Colorado Asthma-Friendly School designation, schools were required to demonstrate implementation of four strategies. Based on their level of implementation, each qualifying school obtained either gold, silver or bronze level recognition.

Maximize the delivery of school health services Build asthma education for staff, students and families Provide healthy school environments Manage physical education and physical activity

"Earning Colorado Asthma Friendly School recognition reflects the daily commitment schools make to keeping students healthy, supported and ready to learn," said Christy Haas-Howard, school nurse asthma specialist. "When schools prioritize evidence-based asthma practices, students experience fewer disruptions and stronger outcomes."

Beyond creating an inclusive environment where children can learn and thrive, Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools experience a range of benefits. These include stronger collaboration around asthma management and increased trust among parents and community members. Schools can complete and submit online self-assessments for 2026-2027 Colorado Asthma-Friendly School recognition by March 1, 2027.

The Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools initiative is part of the longstanding AsthmaCOMP program, which is funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Cancer, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Disease grant program. The AsthmaCOMP program is led by Dr. Heather De Keyser at the University of Colorado in collaboration with Children's Colorado, the Colorado Department of Education Office of School Health Services, Action for Healthy Kids and Environmental Protection Agency Region 8.

The AsthmaCOMP program offers a range of services in addition to the Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools recognition program, including the presence of asthma health navigators at over 50 schools across Aurora, Denver, Brighton, Englewood, Mapleton and Sheridan districts, with plans to expand to Jefferson County. Navigators provide asthma education and coordination to students and their families, while assisting with barriers to care. Through its partnership with the Colorado Department of Education, the program offers advanced training to school nurses and staff to promote best practices for managing asthma at school.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Sophia Wells, Children's Hospital Colorado

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SOURCE Children's Hospital Colorado